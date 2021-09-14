CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Harns Marsh Middle teacher called hero for reporting possible school shooting

By Christy Soto
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohbBa_0bwC9QsK00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – Testing Coordinator at Harns Marsh Middle School, Laura Davis, is being called a hero after reporting a tip of a possible school shooting on September 8.

Davis said she was filling in for an 8th-grade class when she heard the rumor of the school shooting.

Davis said she knew something was wrong when Conner Pruett, 14, went to the back of the classroom and got something from his backpack and the students near him got up in a panic.

Immediately Davis asked all the students to return to their seats.

“This young gentleman went back to his seat laughing. I asked him what was going on? But was told by the laughing student ‘nothing Mrs. it was just a joke, it was just a joke,’” Davis said.

Later Davis walked to the back of the classroom where she heard students talking about a school shooting.

“I walked back to the front of the classroom where a student asked me if I had heard there rumor there was going to be a school shooting,” Davis said.

This heightened her suspicion that Pruett had a gun his backpack. Immediately, she alerted the authorities.

“Any threat whether real or fake or a joke, you turn them in,” Davis said.

Her report led detectives to discover Phillip Byrd and Conner Pruett were planning a mass shooting.

Deputies said they had it all figured out. Byrd and Pruett mapped out where security cameras and where natural gas lines were located. Their plan was to get the gas to go off in areas they referred to as ‘gas chambers’ as a distraction while they started shooting in the cafeteria.

After shooting students they were planning on killing themselves, according to the arrest report.

FULL DETAILS OF BYRD & PRUETT’S PLOT BELOW:

After Davis heard the details she got the chills.

“It made the hair on the back of my neck stand up. I had a couple sleepless nights,” Davis said.

In an interview with NBC2, Sheriff Carmine Marceno called Davis a hero:

“I was doing my job you know, I don’t know think that I am a hero, this is what we were trained to do,” Davis said.

Now Davis hopes Byrd and Pruett learn from their actions.

“I just hope they get the help that they need because something was broken someplace that they would even consider doing this,” Davis said.

Davis has been working at Lee County Public Schools for 15 years and 24 years in the state of Florida.

Davis said school shooting conversations are common on campus.

‘Unfortunately, this is a different time than when I first started teaching,” Davis said.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH LAURA DAVIS HERE:

#School Shooting#Mass Shooting#Harns Marsh Middle School#Byrd Pruett S#Lee County Public Schools
Fort Myers, FL
