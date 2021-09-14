CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gift Yourself A Truly Unique Reading With These Tarot Candles

By Mercedes Viera
Refinery29
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all tarot, spirituality, and candle lovers: meet your newest must-have. The Tarot Trio is a three-card tarot reading in candle form. Yes, you read that right. Each candle represents your past, present, and future with a metal charm of one of the Major Arcanas hidden in the wax. It's the brainchild of Birthdate Co., known for its customizable birthday books and candles inspired by every day and zodiac sign in the year.

