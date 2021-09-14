Rangers position group outlook for ’22: The Outfield

As the 2021 MLB season begins to wind down, most would like to put it in the past. So that’s exactly what we’re not going to do…per se. If the Rangers can manage to scrap out 57 wins they’ll narrowly avoid the worst season record played in Arlington. That may sound bad, but what if I told you it was a success? Frankly put the Rangers knew what they were putting on the field: rookies, long shots, and projects. That’s not exactly a recipe for success but it was needed. Given the perfect situation to test what they had without consequence, the Rangers ran out who, what and why. Today we’ll be covering Why, Because, and Nobody even though that’s the farthest from what they’ll be.