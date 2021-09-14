CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galaxy Watch 3 down to lowest-ever price in Best Buy flash sale

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some huge deals going on right now during the Best Buy flash sale! If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, then you’ll need to check out this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. You can order the Galaxy 3 Smartwatch from Best Buy today for just $230, marked down $170 from its regular price of $400. This is a huge savings on this highly rated smartwatch. Able to pair easily with your Samsung phone, tablet, laptop, and other devices, this watch lets you stream music, take calls, and more with simple and powerful Bluetooth connectivity.

