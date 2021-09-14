‘She was a gift from God’: Colorado Springs family mourns daughter killed on amusement park ride
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The burial service for the six-year-old Colorado Springs girl who died at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was held on Tuesday, Sept. 14. It was a private ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery for Wongel Estifanos who died over Labor Day Weekend while on the Haunted Mine Drop ride. Her family is originally from Ethiopia and Wongel means Gospel in English.www.fox21news.com
