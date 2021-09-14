CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

‘She was a gift from God’: Colorado Springs family mourns daughter killed on amusement park ride

By Lauren Scharf
FOX21News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The burial service for the six-year-old Colorado Springs girl who died at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was held on Tuesday, Sept. 14. It was a private ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery for Wongel Estifanos who died over Labor Day Weekend while on the Haunted Mine Drop ride. Her family is originally from Ethiopia and Wongel means Gospel in English.

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#God#Evergreen Cemetery#Wongel Means Gospel#Stetson Elementary School
Reuters

Canaries volcano streams slow down, homes destroyed, thousands flee

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lava flowing from Spain's Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced the evacuation of 5,500 people and destroyed around 100 houses but the streams were advancing slower than originally predicted, authorities said on Monday. The flow of molten rock will...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy