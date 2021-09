It was a pretty brutal day, with the S&P 500 falling 1.7% and the Qs down 2.2%. The headlines talk about the risk of Evergrande and China, but that is just a reason to sell. It was a significantly overheated market, juiced up on high margin levels and extreme valuations. As the Fed is likely to begin tapering down QE, it should lead to tighter financial conditions, which means less margin will be available and lower PEs. Not to mention China’s economy is slowing, as is the US. That will likely spill into an earnings revision cycle lower. Nothing has changed from what I have written about for months in slow motion as it was happening.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO