City now accepting entries for this year's Veterans Day Parade
Entries are now being accepted for the 2021 Veterans Day Parade, the City of San Marcos recently announced. The parade — presented by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department with assistance from the Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee — is set for Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. The city said pre-parade activities and entertainment will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on the Hays County Courthouse’s lawn.www.sanmarcosrecord.com
