Samsung files patent for S Pen stylus with camera

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know by now that we won’t get a new Samsung Note device this year and rumors are that this line will actually be discontinued. But that doesn’t mean that the valued S Pen is a goner. We’ve seen devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3 get support for the S Pen, although it’s not built-in and you’ll have to purchase it separately. Now it looks like Samsung is playing around with the idea of a special S Pen with an integrated camera based on recent patent filings.

