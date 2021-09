The early teal hunting season began Saturday, and officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say habitat conditions point to another productive season for hunters. “Teal numbers are already impressive in many areas of Texas, especially the rice prairies of the Texas Gulf Coast and the playa wetlands of the Panhandle,” Kevin Kraai of TPWD said. The 16-day statewide early teal season runs through Sept. 26, with a daily bag limit of six. Blue-winged teal are by far the most prevalent duck found in Texas this time of year, according to TPWD.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO