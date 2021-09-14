CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Kids and COVID: Numbers on the rise

By Jim Otte
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T91Gk_0bwC7MNO00

Ohio’s Children’s Hospitals reported Tuesday that they are seeing a COVID surge among kids, much worse than at any time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospital leaders held a one-hour conference call with school superintendents statewide to urge them to require all students to wear a mask while they are in the classroom.

The request came with new data that points to the severity of the problem.

The data was released by Gov. Mike DeWine following a late afternoon briefing with reporters:

  • There have been 29,823 Ohio school-aged kids ages 5 to 17 since August 15 with confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.
  • COVID cases among kids have jumped by 198 percent in recent weeks.
  • Cases among kids nationwide have increase 240 percent nationwide since July, but in Ohio it has gone up by 2000 percent as the Delta variant spread across the state.
  • In a two-week period in early September, cases among kids were 909 per 100,000 ... much higher than 564 per 100,000 in the remainder of the population.
  • Schools with no masking saw a 54 percent increase in cases recently, far above than the 34 percent increase for schools that had some or all students masked-up.

A noticeably frustrated Gov. Mike DeWine said during his briefing that restrictions from the General Assembly prevent him from putting on a statewide mask order.

“If I could put on a statewide mandate, if the health department could do it, we would do it. What the Legislature has made very clear is that if we put on a statewide mandate, they will take it off. They will have the ability to do that. There is no thirty-day waiting period. They will do that right away,” DeWine said.

Some critics, including Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley, have urged DeWine to issue the mandate anyway and challenge the constitutionality of SB22, the law that put restrictions on health orders.

DeWine said Tuesday that would only lead to more confusion and potentially take the state “back a step” in reaching its original goal of keeping kids in the classroom.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Comal County ISD parents concerned about rising COVID-19 case numbers

COMAL COUNTY - With kids back in the classroom school districts across south Texas are seeing COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb. Some parents in the Comal Independent School District (CISD) said they are especially concerned after hearing about a teacher shortage at one of its high schools. Officials explained...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
fox32chicago.com

CPS parents protest in-person learning as COVID cases rise among kids

CHICAGO - CPS families took to the streets on Monday in frustration over schools' COVID plans and policies. "We are all here to say that CPS can do better, can do much better," said Cortney Ritsema, an organizer of the rally and protest that took place in Logan Square Monday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
13abc.com

Ohio children’s hospitals, governor urge school superintendents to require masks as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Children’s Hospital Association is making a direct appeal to school superintendents across the state, asking them to require masks for all students. During a press conference with Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday afternoon, administrators cited rising numbers both across the state and in pediatric numbers specifically as part of their reasoning.
OHIO STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

‘It’s like a wildfire:’ Ky pediatrician sees overwhelming number of kids sick with COVID

I am dismayed that the Kentucky State Legislature is willing to put kids’ lives at risk by removing the state educational mask mandate. I wish that they could see the tears on the cheeks of children infected with COVID who cry in pain. I wish they could hear the high-pitched sounds of wheezing in their chests as their bodies work to get enough oxygen.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Nan Whaley
unicefusa.org

Keeping Kids Safe as Schools Reopen and Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Rise

Pediatricians from Massachusetts General Hospital talk about vaccine safety and COVID-19's dangers, symptoms, treatment and prevention. As children head back to school with COVID-19’s highly infectious Delta variant the dominant strain, parents are facing a rise in child cases the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) calls “exponential.” While youth 12 and over are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, younger kids must continue to rely on the adults in their lives getting vaccinated, masks, handwashing and maintaining a safe distance as their primary means of protection.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Covid#Children S Hospitals#The General Assembly#Democratic#Sb22#Cox Media Group
acuoptimist.com

Two-week mask mandate implemented in response to rising COVID case numbers

A two-week mask mandate was put in place Monday, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff by Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university. The email stated that the change in health precautions comes in the wake of rising numbers in COVID-19 cases throughout the Abilene community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWK

Healthcare workers overwhelmed as COVID numbers rise drastically

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital are just two of the many in the state that are overwhelmed as COVID-19 hospitalizations and numbers continue to climb drastically. “We are seeing the peak of hospitalizations and were seeing the peak of cases and we...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 Numbers Continue To Rise After Labor Day Holiday Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Summer is coming to an end and with it, hopes of getting covid under control. While covid cases continue to climb, many Labor Day travelers are returning home from their final trip of the summer. Despite warnings from the CDC urging unvaccinated people not to travel ahead of the holiday weekend, more people were on the move across the country compared to last year. “People are like yeah it’s all open it all free, and it’s devastating to me,” said one nurse. Here in Maryland over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported Monday. The statewide positivity rate remains...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 19

Gov. DeWine talks plans to keep kids in school as COVID cases rise

Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID. Patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms may be treated with monoclonal antibodies within ten days of their onset of symptoms. National. Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween. Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 at...
EDUCATION
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
42K+
Followers
63K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy