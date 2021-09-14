Fiber optic internet expands in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - Fiber-optic broadband is expanding in Council Bluffs, bringing faster internet to more than 1,300 local businesses.

The Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce partnered with Great Plains Communications to expand the fiber optics.

It will allow for speeds up to 10 gigabits, the fastest residential connection in America.

"If you're a health care provider moving imaging around, it gives you tremendous performance and you won't have any of the sort of problems that you have with buffering or pixelation or some of the things we've all experienced in the past,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications.

The fiber won't be available to residents yet but Foje says future expansion is possible.

