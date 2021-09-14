CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Writers Guild East Election: Candidates Who Back Digital Media Organizing Growth Win Council Seats

By Katie Kilkenny
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

After a campaign narrative centered on a perceived split over the role of digital journalists in the guild, a slate that supported continuing to organize digital newsrooms managed to get all of its candidates elected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43datC_0bwC5mCa00
Michael Winship, Christopher Kyle and Lisa Takeuchi Cullen Courtesy of Subjects (3)
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

After a heated contest that raised questions about the future of digital journalists in the union, the Writers Guild of America East has unveiled the results of its latest Council elections.

Filling six open freelance seats are Josh Gondelman, Sasha Stewart, Liz Hynes, Lauren Ashley Smith, Benjamin Rosenblum, Tracey Scott Wilson, David Simon and Tian Jun Gu and filling three open freelance seats are Kim Kelly, Sara David and Hamilton Nolan, the union revealed Tuesday. Former WGA East president between 2007 and 2017 and current Council member Michael Winship was elected president, Council member Lisa Takeuchi Cullen was elected vice president and former Council member Christopher Kyle was elected secretary-treasurer after all three ran unopposed.

A little over 30 percent of the Guild’s nearly 7,000 eligible members voted in an election that energized the union’s voters. In 2020, only about 12 percent of the union’s members voted in that year’s Council election.

These results follow a tempestuous battle between two slates of candidates — the Inclusion and Experience ticket and the Solidarity Slate — over the future of digital media organizing in the Guild. Inclusion and Experience, which backed the top officer candidates and nine Council candidates, argued that a demographic shift in the union thanks to aggressive organizing in digital media will soon reduce film and TV writers to half of all members. (The union does not confirm figures offered by either slate.)

Inclusion and Experience candidates wanted to restructure the union so that “each segment can govern its own issues independently,” its platform said, once members have been surveyed. The Solidarity Slate, on the other hand, supporting seven Council candidates, maintained that the organization continuing to organize digital newsrooms is key to keeping and amplifying the union’s power as well as improving the workplaces of digital journalist members. “Now that we have a lot of media people in our union already, it’s important that we continue to organize the ENTIRE industry,” the candidates said on their platform.

The results mark a major win for the Soldarity Slate, with all seven candidates elected in Tuesday’s election. Inclusion & Experience candidates succeeded in landing four seats, in addition to the main three officer seats.

“Congratulations to all of tonight’s candidates and our thanks to everyone who ran in this year’s election,” Winship said in a post-election statement. “This was perhaps the most difficult and hard-fought campaign in the Guild East’s history but we can now put that past us and come together as a Guild and as a council committing ourselves to finding solutions that will be in the best interests of all of our members. Thanks to all who voted for our Inclusion & Experience ticket. Your support was essential and we’re grateful.”

Independent journalist Kelly, a member of the Solidarity Slate, added in a statement, “We are absolutely over the moon that our entire slate was elected, and are grateful to our membership for making their voices heard in this election. The members have spoken, and their message is clear: they want the guild to continue our vigorous organizing efforts in every industry we represent, including digital media, and are counting on us as their representatives to continue moving those efforts forward. I know that we are all looking forward to working with our new comrades on council to lead the guild into its most inclusive, diverse, pro-worker era ever, and to fighting like hell for every single one of our members.”

This year, editorial employees at MSNBC officially voted to unionize with the Guild, which also announced that employees at Jigsaw Productions had “overwhelmingly signed union cards” to organize with them. After a strike, the Guild also came to an agreement with ITV over ABC’s The Chase, which is now covered by the union’s Minimum Basic Agreement.

With a two-year term ahead of them, the union’s new top officers and Council members will lead the Guild both through the identity issues regarding digital journalists that many Council candidates talked up in their campaigns and its next Minimum Basic Agreement negotiations in 2023. After current president Beau Willimon decided not to seek re-election this year after four years in the role, Winship, initially reluctant, was persuaded by other union members to run for the role. During the campaign, he told The Hollywood Reporter that when in office he will work with Solidarity Slate writers “with an eye toward how we can all work together and move forward in very good and positive ways.”

Sept. 15, 9:07 a.m. Updated to include Michael Winship’s post-election statement.

Sept. 15, 9:59 a.m. Updated to include Kim Kelly’s post-election statement.

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Subscribe Sign Up

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Most Popular

Michael K. Williams, ‘The Wire’ Actor, Dies at 54

By Abbey White, Mike Barnes

Norm Macdonald, Comedian and Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ Anchorman, Dies at 61

By Mike Barnes

“There’s Been Fights, There’s Been Tears”: The Making of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

By Lacey Rose

Benedict Cumberbatch Gets Mean

By Rebecca Keegan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAViD_0bwC5mCa00

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

High stakes union election is a big boost to labor organizing in digital media

A contentious union election that determines the fate of future newsroom organizing came to an end Tuesday night. The results of the election for the Writers Guild of America, East council favored candidates who endorsed future organizing of and support for the digital media industry, prompting digital media workers to rejoice.
LABOR ISSUES
2urbangirls.com

Here are the Carson City Council candidates for the November special election

Six Carson residents are vying for an open council seat that became vacant after Lula Davis-Holmes was elected mayor in November 2020. The council voted to hold an election as opposed to making an appointment to fill Davis-Holmes seat. The candidates are: Freddy Gomez, Dr. Sharma Henderson, Michael Mitoma, Christopher...
CARSON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beau Willimon
Person
Kim Kelly
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Council Will Wait to Fill Two Seats at Election

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council voted on Tuesday to continue with seven councilors until the November election. Councilor Jason LaForest and Marie T. Harpin both resigned within the past month, leaving the council short two members. The council had already decided to wait until the Nov. 2 election to fill LaForest's seat with the non-incumbent candidate who receives the highest vote.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
idahocountyfreepress.com

Elections 2021: city, school board; Stites council seats contested

Filings closed for write-in candidates last Friday, resulting in two contested seats on the Stites City Council. Two four-year positions are open, which are sought by Josh Bradley and Bonnie Shannon, both incumbents, and Keith Schmidt. Of the three, Schmidt and Shannon are write-ins, so their names will not appear on the ballot.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
seattlepi.com

Digital Writers Gain Ground in Contentious WGA East Election

Digital writers made big gains in the WGA East’s contentious election for officers and council members that govern the union that represents TV and film writers west of the Mississippi. The election results unveiled Tuesday confirmed that the guild’s governance will be split among scribes in opposing camps. The union...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

Writers Guild East’s Crossroads: Whose Priorities Matter Most?

After Gawker became the first major digital newsroom to form a union in 2015, affiliating with the Writers Guild of America East, a wave of online journalism organizing ensued. Now, six years later, with dozens more digital media shops welcomed into the fold, the union’s council is split over its next move. Namely, does the Writers Guild East prioritize issues most important to the television, film and broadcast news writers who traditionally have been its constituency, or keep growing its burgeoning online media membership in the same way? That question is at the center of this year’s council election — voting...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Media#The Guild#Writers Guild Of America#Council#Wga East#Inclusion Experience#The Solidarity Slate#Msnbc#Jigsaw Productions#Itv#Abc#Chase
Sequim Gazette

Election 2021: City Council Position 2 candidates talk MAT, transparency

All five incumbents seeking reelection on the Sequim city council face challengers in the Nov. 2 General Election. Every position is contested with Sarah Kincaid, incumbent, and Kathy Downer for Position 2; Mike Pence, incumbent, Vicki L. Lowe, Position 3; Rachel Anderson, incumbent, Daryl Ness, Position 4; Patrick Day, Brandon Janisse, incumbent, Position 5; Keith Larkin, incumbent, Lowell Rathbun, Position 6.
SEQUIM, WA
kciiradio.com

Kalona, Riverside City Council Candidates File for November Election

The filing window for the November 2nd election closed Thursday evening with incumbents and newcomers on the ballot around Washington County. Terms for Kalona City Council members Hank Beisheim, Joe Schmidt and Craig Spitzer will expire at the end of this year and all three plan to run for re-election. Roy Carney will be the final resident running for a seat on the council. Riverside City Council Member Kevin Mills was appointed to the council earlier this year to fill a vacancy left by Jeanine Redlinger. Mills is leaving his two-year term seat to run for one of the four-year terms available. Citizens Sue Richmond, Larry Simon and Kevin Kiene will be on the ballot for the two-year seat. For more information on voting polls and absentee voting, visit this story at kciiradio.com.
KALONA, IA
themtnear.com

Central City to hold special election for vacant seat on Council

The Central City Council meeting was called to order by Mayor Jeremy Fey on September 7, 2021 at 7:05 p.m. City clerk Reba Bechtel announced roll call. In attendance were Mayor Jeremy Fey, Mayor Pro-Tem Judy Laratta, Alderman Jeff Aiken, and Alderman Kara Tinucci. Also in attendance were City Manager Daniel Miera and City Attorney Marcus McAskin. After the Pledge of Allegiance, the Consent Agenda was approved.
CENTRAL CITY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News-Topic

Lenoir City Council candidates brace for election

Six candidates are vying for four at-large seats on the Lenoir City Council this November. Incumbents Jonathan Beal, David Stevens, Ike Perkins and Crissy Thomas are opposed by two newcomers, Michael Careccia and Grant Medlock. The top four vote getters will claim the available seats. The candidates include:. Jonathan Beal,...
LENOIR, NC
Star-Banner

Six candidates vie for open City Council District 4 seat in special election

The Sept. 21 election for Ocala City Council's District 4 seat, which covers central and north-central Ocala, is a special election. The seat would typically not be up for election this year, but incumbent Matthew Wardell decided to leave the council before his term expired so he could concentrate on his final year of doctoral studies and invest time in other community causes.
OCALA, FL
myrye.com

Q&A: Council Candidate Jana Seitz – Special Election

Meet Rye Council candidate Jana Seitz, up for election this fall on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seitz is running in the special election versus candidate Josh Nathan to fill the remaining two years of Pam Tarlow’s council seat. There are also four candidates – Bill Henderson, Julie Souza, Ben Stacks and Lisa Tannenbaum running in the election to fill full terms in three available council seats.
RYE, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy