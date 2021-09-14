CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche, Dodge top J.D. Power's 2021 APEAL study

By Kyle Hyatt
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us know J.D. Power from its Initial Quality Study or even its Tech Experience Index study, but it also does a yearly study which it calls the APEAL study, which stands for Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout. It measures owners' emotional attachment to their cars based on 37 attributes, translated into a score out of 1,000 possible points. The 2021 version of the study was released on Tuesday and the results are interesting.

