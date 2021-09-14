CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Edward County, VA

106 COVID patients at Centra

By Alexa Massey
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 6 days ago

COVID-19 cases are fluctuating across the commonwealth as officials work to increase testing access in the health district. New daily cases of the coronavirus in Virginia have bounced up and down throughout the last week. On Monday, Sept. 13, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 2,303 daily COVID-19 cases across the state, a slight reduction compared to 2,395 cases reported Monday, Sept. 6. The state’s seven-day moving average has also remained relatively the same at 3,453 cases as of Sept. 13, up slightly from 3,423 seven days earlier.

