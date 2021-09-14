CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

After judge’s ruling, what’s next for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse?

By Nick Aresco
WWLP 22News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Worcester Superior court judge has denied a motion to keep the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield closed. There are more hearings to come as this courthouse dilemma continues. A Worcester judge believes it is safe to be inside this building, despite an ongoing mold issue. Judge Daniel Wrenn issued his ruling Monday citing a lack of evidence for an emergency restraining order to keep the building shut down.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Springfield, MA
Government
Hampden County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Springfield, MA
City
Worcester, MA
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Worcester Superior
Reuters

Canaries volcano streams slow down, homes destroyed, thousands flee

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lava flowing from Spain's Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced the evacuation of 5,500 people and destroyed around 100 houses but the streams were advancing slower than originally predicted, authorities said on Monday. The flow of molten rock will...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy