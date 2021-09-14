CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Rehab outing scheduled

 6 days ago

Zimmermann (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Zimmermann hasn't pitched in a major-league game since mid-June because of biceps tendinitis and a severe ankle sprain. The club said last week that the southpaw still has a chance of returning to log big-league innings this season, and him beginning a rehab assignment over the weekend is a key step toward that becoming a reality. It's unclear how many outings Zimmermann is expected to need in the minors, but he could have a chance to return to the major-league roster by late September assuming he builds up to work as a reliever.

