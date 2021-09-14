CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expected back Friday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSale (illness) is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 list to start Friday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Sale tested positive for the virus late last week and was unable to start as scheduled Sunday against the White Sox, but it appears he'll end up missing only one turn through the rotation. Given the brevity of the absence, the veteran left-hander shouldn't face significant workload limitations, assuming he's cleared to start versus Baltimore as expected.

FanSided

Red Sox: Alex Cora reacts to Chris Sale COVID news on Twitter

Red Sox manager Alex Cora subtly reacts to Chris Sale’s COVID news. The Boston Red Sox were dealt yet another blow in the COVID-19 debacle on Friday morning, with the news that Chris Sale is the latest player to test positive for coronavirus. Sale will join a multitude of teammates...
NESN

Chris Sale Hasn’t Missed A Step Since Return To Red Sox’s Rotation

Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. Chris Sale is in midseason form. The lanky Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher returned to the mound after roughly two years away due to Tommy John Surgery and hasn’t missed a beat. Sale enters the Red Sox’s...
Central Illinois Proud

Chris Sale toes the rubber as Red Sox face Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays will aim to increase their lead atop the American League East when they face the resurgent Boston Red Sox on Monday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series in Boston. Ace Chris Sale will be on the mound for the Red Sox. Tampa Bay holds...
Chris Sale
NESN

Alex Cora Explains How Chris Sale Has Improved As Red Sox Leader

Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. Chris Sale has gained a lot from the pain he endured. Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes the ace now is a better team leader than he was in previous years. Sale went almost two full years without pitching for Boston due to an elbow injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. Since he returned to MLB action last month, Sale has pitched like a star and boosted his teammates when he’s not on the mound. Cora has noticed changes in how Sale leads, and his teammates follow.
chatsports.com

Red Sox News: Chris Sale tests positive for COVID, will not start Sunday

BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 26: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the Minnesota Twins on August 26, 2021 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Chris Sale is the latest Red Sox player to test positive...
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Kiké Hernández, Triston Casas

Monday was about as embarrassing as it gets for a major-league team, with the team collapsing after an early 7-1 lead in large part due to horrific defense. Chris Sale spoke about the loss. (Christopher Smith; Masslive) Despite the loss to open up their three-game set against the Rays, the...
NESN

Who Can Start For Red Sox Against White Sox With Chris Sale Unavailable?

The Boston Red Sox were entering this weekend’s pivotal series against the Chicago White Sox with one TBD in their rotation. Chris Sale tested positive for COVID-19, NESN’s Tom Caron learned Friday, meaning he’ll be scratched from Sunday’s start. Now, for the three-game set against the American League Central-leading White Sox, Tanner Houck pitching Friday is the only definite.
Yardbarker

Red Sox roster moves: Xander Bogaerts, Darwinzon Hernandez activated; Kaleb Ort selected from Triple-A Worcester; Chris Sale, Jonathan Araúz placed on COVID-19 related injured list

Before opening up a three-game weekend series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, the Red Sox made an extensive flurry of roster moves. First off, shortstop Xander Bogaerts was activated from the COVID-19 related injured list, while left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Right-handed reliever Kaleb Ort also had his contract selected from Triple-A Worcester.
Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles
Chicago White Sox
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale, Rafael Devers

This article hits differently with Sale’s recent positive COVID test and the uncertainty that that can provide, but it’s worth considering anyway: Should Nathan Eovaldi start the American League Wildcard game? (Assuming the Red Sox make it, of course.) (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) Sure. This season has been tough...
chatsports.com

Boston Red Sox activate Hirokazu Sawamura, hope Chris Sale can return this weekend

SEATTLE -- Boston activated reliever Hirokazu Sawamura from the COVID-19 injured list and returned left-handed pitcher Austin Davis from the paternity list on Monday, giving a boost to the Red Sox bullpen going into a key series against Seattle. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there could be more players...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lynn expected to start as White Sox host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (81-63, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (81-61, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-7, 0.00 ERA) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-4, 2.59 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on...
WCVB

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale put on COVID-19 injured list

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Chicago White Sox. The left-hander returned to the mound Aug. 14 after he underwent Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2020, to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Bounces back with quality start

Rodriguez allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings in Monday's loss to Seattle. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. After he was hammered for six runs in his last outing, Rodriguez turned in a fourth quality start over his last six appearances. He allowed a run-scoring groundout in each of the first two innings but settled in for four shutout frames after that. Rodriguez lowered his season ERA to an even 5.00 with a 165:40 K:BB through 28 starts. He's lined up to face Baltimore at home this weekend.
Boston Herald

Red Sox Notebook: Alex Cora considers his starting rotation plans with Chris Sale’s return looming

The Red Sox don’t want to waste any time when it comes to bringing back Chris Sale. If everything goes according to plan, Sale will start Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that he believes Sale, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, will be able to come off the COVID related injured list on Friday. If he does, “there’s a good chance” the ace will pitch that night.
