Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expected back Friday
Sale (illness) is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 list to start Friday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Sale tested positive for the virus late last week and was unable to start as scheduled Sunday against the White Sox, but it appears he'll end up missing only one turn through the rotation. Given the brevity of the absence, the veteran left-hander shouldn't face significant workload limitations, assuming he's cleared to start versus Baltimore as expected.www.cbssports.com
