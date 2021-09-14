Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expected back Friday

Rodriguez allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings in Monday's loss to Seattle. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. After he was hammered for six runs in his last outing, Rodriguez turned in a fourth quality start over his last six appearances. He allowed a run-scoring groundout in each of the first two innings but settled in for four shutout frames after that. Rodriguez lowered his season ERA to an even 5.00 with a 165:40 K:BB through 28 starts. He's lined up to face Baltimore at home this weekend.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO