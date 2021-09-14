CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Rally Honor Roll (9/14/21)

By Scotty Gange
9NEWS
9NEWS
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Check out the top plays of the week, then vote for your favorite!

Paris Post-Intelligencer

Bruins’ late rally nips Patriots 21-14

Lessons often come hard when playing at the top level of high school football. Henry County High School head coach James Counce Jr. said his Patriots were still on a learning curve following a 21-14 loss on Friday to Brentwood at Patriot Stadium. Counce said the Patriots played hard and played physical in forging a 14-0 halftime lead, but didn’t finish the job in the second half and the Bruins escaped to claim the victory.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
9News

Saturday morning Prep Rally (9/11/21)

DENVER — Miss the Saturday morning Prep Rally? Watch it here!. Feature: Gunnison community remembers bus crash tragedy 50 years later. >>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!. Email Gange at Scotty.Gange@9news.com or reach out to him on Twitter @Scotty_G6.
DENVER, CO
capecoralbreeze.com

Prep Report 9-10-21

South Fort Myers 35, Ida Baker 22: The Wolfpack’s Duncan Smith threw four touchdown passes, ran for a TD and added a 1-point conversion pass to lead South (3-0) past the Bulldogs (1-2). Zach Malpaca scored on two short runs, and threw a 2-point conversion pass to Sebastian Grafmyre for Ida Baker. Grafmyre added a second 2-point conversion.
HIGH SCHOOL
kwayradio.com

Prep VB Scores 9-14-21

Tuesday night on KWAY Country the 8th ranked Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team go their 31st win in a row over Decorah in a sweep 25-11, 25-19 and 25-18. Averi Weichers led the Go-Hawks with 11 kills and Elizabeth Frerich had 4 aces. Tuesday night on Y99.3 #1 ranked Dike-New Hartford...
WAVERLY, IA
