Prep Rally Honor Roll (9/14/21)

Lessons often come hard when playing at the top level of high school football. Henry County High School head coach James Counce Jr. said his Patriots were still on a learning curve following a 21-14 loss on Friday to Brentwood at Patriot Stadium. Counce said the Patriots played hard and played physical in forging a 14-0 halftime lead, but didn’t finish the job in the second half and the Bruins escaped to claim the victory.

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO