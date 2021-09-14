CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Seahawks Sign LB Jon Rhattigan to Active Roster

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, after making his NFL debut last weekend in Indianapolis as a practice squad game day elevation, the Seahawks will be signing rookie linebacker Jon Rhattigan to their 53-man roster.

No corresponding move has yet to be announced, but coach Pete Carroll indicated running back Rashaad Penny could miss a couple of weeks with a calf strain and with four other backs on the roster, that could mean he's heading to injured reserve. If the team makes that move, he would be required to miss at least the next three games.

A late bloomer at Army who only registered six tackles in his first three years on campus, Rhattigan earned All-American honors as a senior in 2020, producing 78 tackles, two interceptions, and a defensive touchdown. After going undrafted, he signed with the Seahawks shortly following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Impressing throughout rookie minicamp and OTAs, Rhattigan suffered a hamstring injury early in training camp that cost him three of practice and Seattle's first two exhibition games. But he played well upon his return in the exhibition finale last month, producing five tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup in a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

As a result, though the Seahawks cut Rhattigan, he was promptly signed back to the practice squad. With the team hurting depth-wise at linebacker after losing Ben Burr-Kirven to a torn ACL, he was elevated to the roster and dressed for his first regular season game against the Colts, producing one tackle on the kick coverage team and playing 16 total special teams snaps.

Now on the 53-man roster, Rhattigan will provide an emergency backup option at both middle and weakside linebacker positions behind starters Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks as well as reserve Cody Barton. Fullback Nick Bellore, who previously played linebacker in the NFL, also remains a viable option if needed.

