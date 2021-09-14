CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Blinken defends Afghanistan withdrawal in second congressional hearing

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMBd1_0bwC593c00
Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the second day defended the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as he testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Senators on Tuesday grilled Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan which Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. called "fatally flawed."

Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, pledged to hold the Biden administration accountable for the U.S. exit from Afghanistan as Blinken testified before Congress for the second consecutive day.

"The execution of the U.S. withdrawal was clearly and fatally flawed," Menendez said in his opening remarks. "This committee expects to receive a full explanation of the administration's decisions on Afghanistan since coming into office last January. There has to be accountability."

Blinken continued to defend President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops and end the 20-year war with Afghanistan, saying no one in the government expected Afghan forces to surrender to the Taliban so quickly, allowing the militant group to take control of the country.

"Even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that government forces in Kabul would collapse while U.S. forces remained," Blinken said. "They were focused on what would happen after the United States withdrew, from September onward."

Blinken added the administration began planning for a "worst-case scenario" in the spring and summer, which included contingency plans for evacuating the U.S. Embassy in Kabul within 48 hours and establishing control over Kabul International Airport.

He testified Tuesday that 2,400 U.S. troops would not have been enough to prevent Afghanistan from falling to the Taliban and that the administration would have had to surge a significant number of troops to combat the collapse.

Following the collapse, Blinken said the State Department and Pentagon orchestrated "an extraordinary effort" to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan allies in the two weeks before troops were fully withdrawn.

Blinken said the State Department is "still tabulating" the number of Special Immigrant Visa applicants who need to leave Afghanistan and added that "thousands" of American green-card holders remain in the country.

In response to a question by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, about why the administration could not push the withdrawal date beyond Aug. 31 to process SIV applicants, Blinken said "we took some risks" and that the timing was largely a military consideration.

"They worked around the clock to get American citizens, Afghans who helped us, citizens of our allies and partners and at-risk Afghans on planes out of the country," Blinken said. "In the end, we completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., asked Blinken if an Aug. 29 drone strike killed an Afghan aid worker and his family and not members of the Islamic State-Khorasan Province as the Defense Department had said.

Blinken said that he did not know but the administration was reviewing the matter.

"You'd think you'd kind of know before you off someone with a predator drone," Paul said.

Menendez and Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, both called for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to testify before Congress. Menendez said he will consider the use of subpoena power if Austin doesn't testify soon.

"A full accounting of the U.S. response to this crisis is not complete without the Pentagon, especially when it comes to understanding the complete collapse of the U.S.-trained and funded Afghan military," Menendez said. "His decision not to appear before the committee will affect my personal judgment on Department of Defense nominees."

Scenes from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Comments / 1

Related
mediaite.com

Judge Jeanine: ‘Liar-in-Chief’ Biden and the ‘Lying Fools’ in Administration ‘Are the Real Threat to America’ And Should All Resign or Be Fired Over Afghanistan

Judge Jeanine Pirro excoriated the “lying fools” in President Joe Biden’s administration over their handling of Afghanistan, calling the president and key senior officials “the real threat to America” and demanding that they all resign or be fired. Pirro began her show Saturday by criticizing the White House over the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Blinken’s claim that Biden ‘did not inherit a plan’ for Afghan withdrawal

“We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan.”. Blinken, appearing on Capitol Hill to defend the administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, made this comment in response to questions by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.): “Did the Trump administration leave on your desk a pile of notebooks as to exactly how to carry out that plan? Did we have a list of which Afghans we were going to evacuate? Did we have a plan to get Americans from all over Afghanistan to Kabul and out in an orderly way? How meticulous was the planning for the Trump administration declaring May 1 withdrawal?”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Mitt Romney
The Independent

Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems' immigration push

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities. Though they said they’d offer her fresh alternatives, MacDonough’s stance badly wounds their hopes of unilaterally enacting —...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#D N J#Taliban#The State Department#Pentagon#Special Immigrant Visa#American#Siv#Afghans#The Defense Department#Department Of Defense
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi says Biden is “Perfect for now” and “knows his foreign policy” after botched Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave President Joe Biden a rave review in light of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead. “Let me just say about our president, President Biden…President Biden is…It’s so…we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president before when he ran because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now,” Pelosi said. “He knows his foreign policy he was chair of the foreign policy committee he’s been…extends the hands of friendship to friend and foe alike in order to have communication…He understands the value of that, he is…he knows and is known by most leaders.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Senate
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
183K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy