Presidential Election

GOP accuses House Democrats of breaking Biden's 'double dipping' promise on infrastructure

By Jeremy Beaman
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago
House Republicans are accusing Democrats on the transportation committee of "double dipping" by seeking to fund certain infrastructure provisions with their expansive budget reconciliation package in violation of President Joe Biden's promises.

The Democratic-led House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee began marking up its $60 billion portion of the Build Back Better Act on Tuesday, considering spending billions on rail, highway, and port infrastructure projects — the sorts of projects Republicans on the panel say were already hashed out and resolved in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure project that passed the Senate last month.

Democrats are using the process of budget reconciliation to pass trillions of dollars in spending to support liberal policy priorities that Republicans oppose. The process allows them to marshal through legislation with a simple majority instead of 60 votes .

During negotiations on the bipartisan package, Biden committed his party to not using the reconciliation process as a means of rehashing funding for the type of physical infrastructure items addressed in the Senate deal. However, Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio said he would look for a way around it.

Provisions the House Transportation Committee is considering for the reconciliation package include $2.5 billion in Port Infrastructure Development Program grants to support supply chain resilience and reduction in port congestion. The already-passed bipartisan infrastructure package funds the program with $2.22 billion, although it does so over a longer period of time — through 2036 rather than 2031, as the panel seeks to do.

The committee's proposal also includes $10 billion in grant funding to the Passenger Rail Improvement, Modernization, and Emissions Reduction Program to support public high-speed rail projects. The Senate's agreement includes $36 billion in support of a joint federal-state Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail, which funds high-speed rail.

Other items in the transportation committee's markup include funding for wastewater infrastructure and FEMA’s hazard mitigation revolving loan fund programs, which the Senate bill would fund.

Republicans charged committee Democrats with shirking Biden's guideline with the various provisions, including items looking to curb carbon emissions.

"The president explicitly said, 'We're not going to double dip.' This is double dipping," Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana said Tuesday, pointing to the committee's work on the House's partisan infrastructure bill . "The bill that this committee passed out and passed through the House floor 40 different programs ... related to this very thing — to reducing emissions, focused on the transportation sector."

"The Senate bipartisan bill effectively ignored [them]," Graves added. "But they chose one, and it's already in their bill. It actually has a chance of passing, so this would be double dipping."

Republican amendments seeking to strike the high-speed rail provision — as well as a provision providing $50 million to the Federal Highway Administration to set mandatory greenhouse gas performance targets and another establishing $10 billion in funding for a new transit program — were rejected.

DeFazio previously challenged the notion his committee would be held to Biden's double-dipping pledge and offered an alternative definition.

"I didn't sign that agreement," DeFazio said in August. "In fact, I don't believe anybody in the majority in the Senate, except for a couple of senators, signed off on that agreement. We are working with the White House to see if there are ways around it."

"I'm looking at creating new programs that are not the same as the ones that were funded there ... There are projects proposed in a number of major cities in America where the high-speed rail would go into the city center," he added. "That's not in the Senate bill. So I think that's a new program, it's a different program. It's not double dipping."

The Washington Examiner reached out to DeFazio's office and the transportation committee majority's office for comment.

6d ago

The infrastructure bill is a way for the Democrats to get their pet projects built along with amnesty for illegal immigrants. The bill should be just for fixing our water pipes, roads, sewers, and highways. Millions for Pelosi's hometown park is a perfect example of the pork in the bill. If this bill passes as it's stated will raise taxes, for everyone, and provide a way for thirty million illegal immigrants to get amnesty. We must remember in 2022 how the Democrats only spend our tax money and raise our taxes.

Reply
11
jody
5d ago

LOL…‘Biden’s promises’. Do we want a president that has a get out of jail free card? He can’t be held accountable for anything. Imagine if he is ever asked a question during a congressional inquiry….I am pretty sure some courts would find him incompetent to assist in his defense much less remember anything. Will staffers be there to stop his answering?

Reply
5
John Beck
5d ago

What else would you expect from the Democrats? To be honest and tell the Truth? Please!!!

Reply
4
Orlando Sentinel

Murphy fires back at progressives blasting her over Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan

The bill that President Biden sees as the cornerstone of his agenda is facing pushback from an unexpected corner: a group of centrist Democrats that includes U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park. Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is getting strong support from progressive groups such as Our Revolution, which protested outside Murphy’s office in Orlando last week. Its leaders ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems' immigration push

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities. Though they said they’d offer her fresh alternatives, MacDonough’s stance badly wounds their hopes of unilaterally enacting —...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Judge Jeanine: ‘Liar-in-Chief’ Biden and the ‘Lying Fools’ in Administration ‘Are the Real Threat to America’ And Should All Resign or Be Fired Over Afghanistan

Judge Jeanine Pirro excoriated the “lying fools” in President Joe Biden’s administration over their handling of Afghanistan, calling the president and key senior officials “the real threat to America” and demanding that they all resign or be fired. Pirro began her show Saturday by criticizing the White House over the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats face heavy lift on Biden agenda as GOP stands by

Congress must fund the government in the next 10 days, or risk a federal shutdown. Raise the nation’s borrowing limit, or default on its debt. All this while lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda through the House and Senate The magnitude of the challenges ahead and the speed required to accomplish the job is like nothing Congress has faced in recent memory, situating Biden’s entire domestic agenda and the political fate of his Democratic party at a crucial moment.The Republicans have made it clear they will not be helping...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Democrats' time crunch tightens after immigration move blocked

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Congress were scrambling on Monday to find another way to include immigration reform in a sweeping $3.5 trillion social spending bill after a Senate arbiter said their first proposal broke the chamber's rules. The ruling was the latest in a series...
IMMIGRATION
