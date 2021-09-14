CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black women more likely to die from pregnancy complications than other demographic groups, CDC says

By Siobhan Riley, FOX13Memphis.com
 6 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CDC says Black women are more likely to die from pregnancy complications than any other demographic group.

One mother who just had her baby two months ago says the pandemic made her worry during her pregnancy.

“Catching covid being pregnant. Like that was my biggest fear,” said Tavia Macklin.

Macklin didn’t catch COVID, but she feared for the other women who did.

“It’s a bit scary because you go in healthy one moment and then come out a whole totally different way and not knowing how it can affect yourself.”

Macklin’s mostly concerned because Black women are more likely to die from pregnancy complications than any other demographic group, according to the CDC.

Macklin believes the pandemic is making it worse for mothers who are already stressed because COVID restrictions didn’t allow moms like herself to attend appointments with her husband.

“I had to go into all the appointments by myself. It was just not knowing what the outcome was going to be, having to deal with that,”she said.

Doctors say during pregnancy, the mother’s health environment affects the outcome of the pregnancy and the infant’s health.

Medical experts say we must address the racial disparities in infant mortality. A study of all births to Black and white mothers between 1989 to 2005 revealed socioeconomic status, maternal demographics, and health access differences accounted for one-third of the differences in infant mortality.

Maclin worries about the mothers who didn’t live to see their children.

“Everybody is not blessed with the same situation,” she said.

Doctors say it’s too early to know the pandemic’s long-term impact on the maternal health crisis.

