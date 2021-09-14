CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwards County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinsley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kinsley and Lewis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * From Wednesday afternoon to early Friday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening to a crest of 12.0 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * From Wednesday afternoon to early Friday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening to a crest of 12.0 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 836 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm extended from Chicopee to Weir, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Frontenac Cherokee... Weir Scammon... Chicopee Roseland... Opolis Carona HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Edwards County, KS
City
Lewis, KS
City
Kinsley, KS
County
Pawnee County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Reagan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Reagan County through 930 PM CDT At 847 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Big Lake, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Big Lake and Reagan County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
REAGAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service St Louis.
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service St Louis.
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Gusty winds to 40 mph and frequent lightning will accompany this storm as in moves into northwestern Jasper County.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Central#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 59.8 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 61.4 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, In Union County, flooding expands across farm land south of County Road 18 and approaches the road surface about 1 mile east of Southwest County Road 241. * Impact...At 63.0 feet, Southwest 99th Avenue in Union County begins to flood.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTY At 900 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over La Belle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Lewis County, including the following locations Monticello. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Pettis, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooper; Pettis; Saline THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PETTIS SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND WESTERN COOPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Missouri.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dane; Green; Iowa; Lafayette The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Green County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 924 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Darlington, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Darlington, Argyle, Blanchardville, Waldwick, Fayette, Lamont, Hollandale, Yellowstone Lake St Park and Calamine. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 23.0 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 24.8 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lafayette THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN GREEN...SOUTHEASTERN IOWA AND SOUTHWESTERN DANE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. Gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Knox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Knox County through 1015 PM CDT At 924 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Burgess to Kirkwood. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Rio around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Wataga, Galesburg, Oneida, Altona, Knoxville, Victoria, Gilson and Williamsfield. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 35 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River near High Springs. * From Wednesday evening until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 33.7 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday evening and continue rising to 35.1 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, High water will begin to impact docks and boat ramps in the area. * Impact...At 34.2 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the River Rise in O`Leno State Park downstream to the center line of the US 27 Bridge. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Wooded areas along the river begin to flood. The boat ramp south of US-441 in Alachua County is inaccessible above this level. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Water begins to approach two residences along the river at the end of Southeast Resort Circle in Columbia County. The boat ramp near the US-27 bridge in Columbia County begins to flood at this level.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Mercer, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Henderson, northern Warren, southeastern Mercer, northeastern Des Moines and southeastern Louisa Counties through 945 PM CDT At 859 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oquawka, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rozetta around 905 PM CDT. Little York and Seaton around 915 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Monmouth, Burgess, Lake Warren and North Henderson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lafayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lafayette County through 1000 PM CDT At 913 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mineral Point to near Scales Mound. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Darlington, Shullsburg, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, South Wayne, Fayette, Lamont, Gratiot, Yellowstone Lake St Park, Calamine and Woodford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bryan The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Bryan County in southeastern Georgia Liberty County in southeastern Georgia * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 1023 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond Hill, McIntosh, Midway, Flemington, Belfast, Keller, Sunbury, Fort Mcallister, Limerick, Daniel, Brisbon, Port Royal, Fleming, Dunham Marsh, Dorchester, Rabbit Hill, Sweet Hill and Oak Level. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fall River, or near Columbus, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Beaver Dam around 945 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Danville, Otsego, South Beaver Dam, Leipsig and Doylestown. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy