Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River near High Springs. * From Wednesday evening until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 33.7 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday evening and continue rising to 35.1 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, High water will begin to impact docks and boat ramps in the area. * Impact...At 34.2 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the River Rise in O`Leno State Park downstream to the center line of the US 27 Bridge. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Wooded areas along the river begin to flood. The boat ramp south of US-441 in Alachua County is inaccessible above this level. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Water begins to approach two residences along the river at the end of Southeast Resort Circle in Columbia County. The boat ramp near the US-27 bridge in Columbia County begins to flood at this level.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO