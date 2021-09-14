CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fauci: COVID vaccines for younger children could be authorized sometime this fall

By Cnn Com Wire Service
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Covid-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 could get the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration sometime this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “If you look at the studies that we at the (National Institutes of Health) are doing in collaboration...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
ksl.com

Utah doctor says we need to return to basics to stop COVID-19 spread among children

Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious diseases doctor at Intermountain Healthcare, said the data shows the rise in COVID-19 cases is being driven by children. He recommended a return to the pandemic basics to stop the surge. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) MURRAY — Doctors in Utah and across the region fear the current surge ofCOVID-19 could overwhelm our hospitals.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Demings
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Janet Woodcock
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Dewine
deseret.com

Here’s how many people have really died from COVID-19 in the US

The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Scrubs Magazine

Meet the Doctors Refusing to Treat Unvaccinated Patients in Person

Meeting in person with unvaccinated individuals is a risk some providers are no longer willing to take. As the delta variant continues to thwart the country’s attempts to bring the pandemic to an end, some providers will no longer treat unvaccinated individuals in person. They say it can put their health at risk when the country needs all hands on deck.
PUBLIC HEALTH
southarkansassun.com

COVID-19 Mu Variant Vaccine Resistant, Worse Than Delta?

COVID-19 now has a new look. The Mu vairant is the latest in a series of 19 mutations that have caused worry across the globe. It has already been discovered in at least 40 US states. Still, the most concerning aspect is that it is more transmissible and might be resistant to existing vaccinations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Covid#Cnn#Johns Hopkins University#Americans#Reasonable#Des Moines Public Schools
AMA

What the FDA wants doctors to tell patients asking for ivermectin

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug often used in animals, has seen a steep rise in prescriptions as patients seek out alternative treatments for COVID-19. If a patient insists on this drug, infectious disease expert John Farley, MD, MPH, has the following advice for doctors: tell that patient to get vaccinated. “If...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNBC

Moderna releases new data on Covid breakthrough cases it says supports need for booster shots

Moderna on Wednesday released more data on so-called breakthrough cases it says supports the push for the wide use of Covid-19 vaccine booster shots. The U.S. drugmaker shared a new analysis from its phase three study that showed the incidence of breakthrough Covid cases, which occur in fully vaccinated people, was less frequent in a group of trial participants who were more recently inoculated, suggesting immunity for earlier groups had started to wane.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCRG.com

Hundreds call on Gov. Reynolds to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hundreds are calling for Governor Kim Reynolds to ban vaccine mandates. Groups gathered outside the governor’s mansion on Saturday. It comes as the three major hospitals in Des Moines require employees to be vaccinated, along with both major hospitals in Cedar Rapids. Kari Gates is...
DES MOINES, IA
Knowridge Science Report

This study shows 16 drugs could treat COVID-19

In a recent study is published in Pharmaceutics, researchers found a new way to identify existing medicines that could be applied to treat COVID-19. This mathematical model can compare the three-dimensional structure of the target proteins of known medicines to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus proteins. The study is from the CEU Cardenal...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
96.3 The Blaze

Are You Against All Vaccinations or Just COVID?

To vaccinate or not to vaccinate - that is the question. Apologies to Shakespeare, but a new study from the UM's College of Health will be asking that question as they study both sides of the COVID-19 vaccination issue. The CDC says about 53 percent of Montanans have received at...
MISSOULA, MT
MercuryNews

MercuryNews

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Mercury News's News Break profile

 https://www.mercurynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy