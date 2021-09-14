A Tesla co-founder aims to build an entire US battery industry

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that, on the heels of its first sales of its game-changing biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, it is seeking approval of MiteXstreamTM in the remaining 35 states and in D.C. to more readily provide much-needed crop protection, both indoor and outdoor, to the dynamic cannabis industry, one that is expected to grow to $45 billion by 2025 [Source: Brightfield Group]. Currently, MiteXstream is approved in seven states (CO, NV, OR, WA, MT, KY and OK) and has pending applications in eight others (AZ, FL, HI, MA, MI, NJ, PA and TX).

