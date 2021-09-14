Location changes for Wednesday COVID vaccine clinic; Public Health offers $100 gift cards
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is offering $100 gift cards to patients receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic location for 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday has been changed from the Dayton Convention Center to the Reibold Building at 117 S. Main St. Enter the first floor lobby. Free parking will be available in the Reibold Building Garage. Those attending should bring an ID.www.daytondailynews.com
