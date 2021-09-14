CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinsley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kinsley and Lewis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Knox, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Knox; Lewis The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Knox County in northeastern Missouri Lewis County in northeastern Missouri * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 845 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Belle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near La Belle around 855 PM CDT. Lewistown around 900 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 836 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm extended from Chicopee to Weir, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Frontenac Cherokee... Weir Scammon... Chicopee Roseland... Opolis Carona HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Sauk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Iowa, Columbia, northwestern Dane and eastern Sauk Counties through 915 PM CDT At 837 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Spring Green to 6 miles west of Mount Horeb. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Baraboo, Cross Plains, Mazomanie and West Baraboo around 850 PM CDT. Waunakee around 900 PM CDT. Portage and Lodi around 905 PM CDT. Poynette around 910 PM CDT. Rio around 915 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Wyocena, North Freedom, Harmony Grove, Barneveld, Morrisonville, Arena, Merrimac, Bluffview, Blue Mound St Park and Plain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Mercer, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Henderson, northern Warren, southeastern Mercer, northeastern Des Moines and southeastern Louisa Counties through 945 PM CDT At 859 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oquawka, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rozetta around 905 PM CDT. Little York and Seaton around 915 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Monmouth, Burgess, Lake Warren and North Henderson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Langlade, Marathon, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Langlade; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood Showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Wood, Brown, southeastern Marathon, northwestern Calumet, Winnebago, Waushara, Outagamie, Shawano, Portage, Menominee, Waupaca, southern Oconto and south central Langlade Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of White Lake to 11 miles west of Clintonville to near Wautoma. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Thunderstorms will be near Neopit around 850 PM CDT. Shawano, Clintonville, Fremont and Embarrass around 900 EPM CDT. New London and Lake Poygan around 905 PM CDT. Legend Lake, Navarino Wildlife Area and South Branch around 910 PM CDT. Gillett around 920 PM CDT. Oshkosh around 925 PM CDT. Appleton, Pulaski and Black Creek around 930 PM CDT. Menasha and Little Chute around 935 PM CDT Green Bay around 10 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Freedom, Whitcomb, Allenville, Frazer Corners, Metz, Buckbee, Ringle, Oconto Falls, Uw Fox Valley and Rosholt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaufort; Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR BEAUFORT AND JASPER COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Green Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Green Lake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Green Lake and northwestern Fond du Lac Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Markesan, or 9 miles southwest of Ripon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ripon, Markesan, Green Lake and West Rosendale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * From Wednesday afternoon to early Friday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening to a crest of 12.0 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * From Wednesday afternoon to early Friday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening to a crest of 12.0 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fall River, or near Columbus, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Beaver Dam around 945 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Danville, Otsego, South Beaver Dam, Leipsig and Doylestown. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service St Louis.
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service St Louis.
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Irion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Irion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Irion County through 1000 PM CDT At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Barnhart, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Barnhart. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dane, Green, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dane; Green; Iowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GREEN...EASTERN IOWA AND SOUTHWESTERN DANE COUNTIES At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blanchardville, or 10 miles south of Mount Horeb, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Horeb, New Glarus and Monticello. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DANE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Macon, Schley, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Macon; Schley; Sumter A heavy shower will impact portions of southwestern Macon, Schley and northern Sumter Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1044 PM EDT, a heavy shower was over New Era, or near Americus, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Americus, Ellaville, Andersonville, Andersonville National Historic, Clearview, Methvins, Bumphead, New Era, La Crosse, Pennington and Walls Crossing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MACON COUNTY, GA

