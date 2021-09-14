Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Muscatine; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Rock Island, northwestern Henry, central Scott and northeastern Muscatine Counties through 915 PM CDT At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blue Grass, or 7 miles southwest of Davenport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Milan and Oak Grove around 900 PM CDT. Davenport and Rock Island around 905 PM CDT. Moline, Bettendorf and Riverdale around 910 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include East Moline, Silvis, Colona, Le Claire, Coal Valley, Hampton, Port Byron, Rapids City and Cleveland. This includes the following highways Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 284 and 306. Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 14. Interstate 88 near mile marker 1. Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO