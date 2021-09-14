Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Langlade; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood Showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Wood, Brown, southeastern Marathon, northwestern Calumet, Winnebago, Waushara, Outagamie, Shawano, Portage, Menominee, Waupaca, southern Oconto and south central Langlade Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of White Lake to 11 miles west of Clintonville to near Wautoma. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Thunderstorms will be near Neopit around 850 PM CDT. Shawano, Clintonville, Fremont and Embarrass around 900 EPM CDT. New London and Lake Poygan around 905 PM CDT. Legend Lake, Navarino Wildlife Area and South Branch around 910 PM CDT. Gillett around 920 PM CDT. Oshkosh around 925 PM CDT. Appleton, Pulaski and Black Creek around 930 PM CDT. Menasha and Little Chute around 935 PM CDT Green Bay around 10 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Freedom, Whitcomb, Allenville, Frazer Corners, Metz, Buckbee, Ringle, Oconto Falls, Uw Fox Valley and Rosholt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
