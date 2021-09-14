Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND EAST CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belpre, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Macksville, Lewis, Belpre and Zook. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH