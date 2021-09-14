Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bureau; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hancock, Henderson, Warren, southeastern Rock Island, McDonough, eastern Mercer, southern Whiteside, Henry, northwestern Bureau, southern Des Moines, southeastern Lee and southeastern Clark Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Erie to 8 miles northeast of Canton. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Erie around 940 PM CDT. Prophetstown around 955 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include West Point, Tampico and Deer Grove. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 2 and 47. Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 8 and 33. Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BUREAU COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO