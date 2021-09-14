Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinsley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kinsley and Lewis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
