Pawnee County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinsley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kinsley and Lewis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service St Louis.
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 836 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm extended from Chicopee to Weir, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Frontenac Cherokee... Weir Scammon... Chicopee Roseland... Opolis Carona HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service St Louis.
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
City
Lewis, KS
City
Kinsley, KS
County
Pawnee County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTY At 914 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lewistown, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Canton, Lewistown and Monticello. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Pettis, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooper; Pettis; Saline THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PETTIS SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND WESTERN COOPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Missouri.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaufort; Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR BEAUFORT AND JASPER COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bureau; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hancock, Henderson, Warren, southeastern Rock Island, McDonough, eastern Mercer, southern Whiteside, Henry, northwestern Bureau, southern Des Moines, southeastern Lee and southeastern Clark Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Erie to 8 miles northeast of Canton. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Erie around 940 PM CDT. Prophetstown around 955 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include West Point, Tampico and Deer Grove. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 2 and 47. Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 8 and 33. Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Gusty winds to 40 mph and frequent lightning will accompany this storm as in moves into northwestern Jasper County.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Sauk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Iowa, Columbia, northwestern Dane and eastern Sauk Counties through 915 PM CDT At 837 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Spring Green to 6 miles west of Mount Horeb. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Baraboo, Cross Plains, Mazomanie and West Baraboo around 850 PM CDT. Waunakee around 900 PM CDT. Portage and Lodi around 905 PM CDT. Poynette around 910 PM CDT. Rio around 915 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Wyocena, North Freedom, Harmony Grove, Barneveld, Morrisonville, Arena, Merrimac, Bluffview, Blue Mound St Park and Plain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Pettis, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cooper; Pettis; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PETTIS...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND WESTERN COOPER COUNTIES At 856 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Grove, or 13 miles west of Boonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pilot Grove, Nelson, Blackwater, Arrow Rock and Clifton City. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 79 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fall River, or near Columbus, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Beaver Dam around 945 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Danville, Otsego, South Beaver Dam, Leipsig and Doylestown. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Reagan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Reagan County through 930 PM CDT At 847 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Big Lake, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Big Lake and Reagan County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
REAGAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Howard, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and north central Missouri. Target Area: Howard; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Randolph and northeastern Howard Counties through 945 PM CDT At 927 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Higbee, or 11 miles northeast of Fayette, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Moberly, Higbee, Clark and Renick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTY At 900 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over La Belle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Lewis County, including the following locations Monticello. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Knox, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Knox; Lewis The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Knox County in northeastern Missouri Lewis County in northeastern Missouri * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 845 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Belle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near La Belle around 855 PM CDT. Lewistown around 900 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * From Wednesday afternoon to early Friday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening to a crest of 12.0 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Howard, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Missouri. Target Area: Cooper; Howard; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Howard, southeastern Saline and Cooper Counties through 930 PM CDT At 855 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Boonville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Boonville, Fayette, New Franklin, Pilot Grove, Bunceton, Prairie Home, Nelson, Blackwater, Franklin, Wooldridge, Arrow Rock and Lamine. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 87 and 114. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Missouri. Target Area: Cooper; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Howard, southeastern Saline and Cooper Counties through 930 PM CDT At 855 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Boonville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Boonville, Fayette, New Franklin, Pilot Grove, Bunceton, Prairie Home, Nelson, Blackwater, Franklin, Wooldridge, Arrow Rock and Lamine. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 87 and 114. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COOPER COUNTY, MO

