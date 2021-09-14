CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crowley County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crowley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTY At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ordway, or 22 miles northwest of La Junta, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ordway, Sugar City and Crowley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ordway, CO
County
Crowley County, CO
City
La Junta, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Sugar City, CO
City
Crowley, CO
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Sugar#Roofs#Wind Gust
Reuters

Canaries volcano streams slow down, homes destroyed, thousands flee

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lava flowing from Spain's Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced the evacuation of 5,500 people and destroyed around 100 houses but the streams were advancing slower than originally predicted, authorities said on Monday. The flow of molten rock will...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy