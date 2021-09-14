Severe Weather Statement issued for Crowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTY At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ordway, or 22 miles northwest of La Junta, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ordway, Sugar City and Crowley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH