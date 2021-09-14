CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Jews Prepare For Yom Kippur, A Time For Reflection

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur , also known as “the day of atonement.”

Starting at sunset, Jews begin a full day of fasting.

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on how some are preparing on the Upper West Side.

“It’s definitely a time of reflecting on what have I done in the past,” resident Ethan Cramer said.

READ MORE : Rosh Hashanah Celebrations Planned With COVID In Mind For 2nd Straight Year

Cramer has been reflecting for the last 40 days leading up to the start of Yom Kippur.

“What do I wanna be as far as observances and what do I want to potentially take on this year,” Cramer said.

He and thousands of Jews across the world have been reading “The 40-Day Challenge,” a book of daily short tales authored by Mark Wildes, a rabbi on the Upper West Side.

“And then there’s a question, there’s just a challenge question, to sort of personalize the teaching so that it can sort of serve as a diary, a spiritual diary leading up to the high holidays ,” Wildes said.

It incorporates stories of people like football star Tom Brady and his work ethic, President Abraham Lincoln’s philosophy on anger, and violinist Yitzhak Perlman, who once lost a string in the middle of a concert and kept playing.

“He said, ‘Our task is to make music with what remains,’ and I think that’s such a great lesson for life because we’re always complaining, ‘If only I had this, then I’d be happy,'” Wildes said.

FLASHBACK : New York City Jewish Community Paying Very Close Attention To Installation Of New Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

During Yom Kippur, Jews fast and ask God for forgiveness. It’s a day of second chances. Families have a big meal before sundown Wednesday to prepare.

Shlomo Klein, co-founder of Fleishigs magazine, said a traditional pre-fast meal includes stuffed cabbage, which is also on the magazine’s new recipe app.

“The dough or the cabbage represents more, in this case, kindness, and we’re basically wrapping the meat, which is the severity with something kind or neutral, if you want to call it, because we’re basically, it’s a time of judgment. We want our judgment to go favorably,” Klein said.

And for the breaking of the fast at nightfall Thursday?

“It’s very traditional to eat bagels, bagels and lox and cream cheese is like, just like you got to have that schmear,” Klein said.

At the Lincoln Square Synagogues, one of the most sacred prayers of the holiday will be held outside and open to the public.

“Someone suggested, said remember the community is not ready to come to services and asked if we could do outdoor yizkor,” Rabbi Shaul Robinson said. “We actually recite prayers to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. We recite prayers on behalf of those who fell in service of this country.”

That’s a prayer to remember those who have passed away.

Cantor Yaakov Lemmer will lead the solemn prayer on the sidewalk, or, if it rains, under the scaffolding on Amsterdam Avenue.

The rabbi said the healthiest thing one can do is confess, make good with the people in life one has wronged, and ask for second chances.

newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Jewish Community Celebrates the Start of Yom Kippur at Sundown

The Jewish community celebrates the holiest day of the calendar beginning tonight, Yom Kippur. It is considered the most somber commemoration of the year. It marks the end of the Days of Awe, the 10-day period that begins on Rosh Hashanah, the start of the Jewish New Year. Yom Kippur...
CELEBRATIONS
Washington Square News

Observing Yom Kippur during COVID-19

Wednesday evening marked the start of Yom Kippur, one of the most sacred holidays in the Jewish religion. Widely translated as the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur is a period that follows Rosh Hashanah and serves as a time for reflection, often commemorated through prayer and fasting. Unlike the last...
FESTIVAL
stljewishlight.org

This Week’s Jewish Trivia Quiz: Yom Kippur

A tradition in some ultra-Orthodox communities before Yom Kippur is kaparot, the ceremonial swinging of a chicken over one’s head three times before slaughtering the bird. This act is a symbolic transfer of one’s sins to the animal, which is then donated to the poor. What other ceremony involving an animal is associated with Yom Kippur?
RELIGION
