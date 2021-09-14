CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympic marijuana ban to be re-examined after Sha'Carri Richardson's disqualification

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGgbA_0bwC1Baz00
© Getty Images

The World Anti-Doping Agency announced Tuesday it would review the status of cannabis on its prohibited substances list, according to a press release from the agency.

While cannabis will remain prohibited in 2022, any changes that stem from the agency's review would not take effect until the following year. This comes after the agency received "requests from a number of stakeholders," the release said.

This move follows the disqualification of 21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson, an American sprinter who became an overnight sensation after winning the women's 100-meter race at the U.S. track and field trials in June. In the days that followed the trials, Richardson received a positive drug test that detected a chemical found in marijuana in her system.

Though Richardson received a one-month suspension that would have ended before the Tokyo Olympics, her positive drug test negated her qualifying performance at the trials and cut her Olympic dreams short, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Richardson's disqualification sparked a larger conversation about the performance enhancing potential of cannabis. The drug is legal in several U.S. states including Oregon, the site of the U.S. track and field trials, the Journal noted.

Comments / 1

Related
blavity.com

Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympics Suspension Prompts World Anti-Doping Agency Review

After sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was kept out of the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo for testing positive for marijuana, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will take another look at its ban on cannabis due to "requests from a number of stakeholders" in international athletics, NPR reports. The WADA's executive committee will...
SPORTS
talesbuzz.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Olympic debacle may prompt WADA to remove cannabis from banned-substance list

Rules were made to be broken. And it’s no surprise “That Girl” may be the reason why one of them changes. Months after Sha’Carri Richardson wasn’t allowed to participate in the Olympics as the result of a failed drug test — due to smoking weed after she learned her biological mother died — the World Anti-Doping Agency has announced that an advisory panel will decide if weed should remain on their list of things athletes aren’t supposed to have in their bodies. Not alcohol, cocaine or any other form of hard drugs, but weed — a plant that just so happens to relax people if it’s lit on fire. No one understands why in 2021 weed is still on the WADA’s list. But check this out from a recent USA Today report.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Released a Warning About This Kind of Marijuana

Over the past 25 years, the U.S. has seen a major overhaul in the way we think about and regulate marijuana use. In 1996, California became the first state to approve medical marijuana and in 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first to legalize it for recreational use. Since then, we've seen a cascade of new legislatures surrounding cannabis: today, 18 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana for those with approved medical conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Doctors React To FDA Decision On Vaccine Booster Shots For Only Targeted Group

DENVER (CBS4)– Plans to roll out a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to the general public will be scaled back. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters only for a targeted group. (credit: CBS) “They felt like there wasn’t sufficient data to recommend it broadly to all,” Director of Infection Prevention at UCHealth, Dr. Michelle Barron said. For several weeks they have been providing a third dose to those now in that approved group. “They did tentatively approve it for over 65 and those with high-risk medical conditions as well as health care workers,” Barron said. So the question...
COLORADO STATE
rochesterfirst.com

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Marijuana#Doping#American#The Wall Street Journal
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
The Hill

The Hill

341K+
Followers
37K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy