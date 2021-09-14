CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York City Is Opening Up All Over, But On The Subways Familiar Problems Are Delaying A Mass Return

By Marcia Kramer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irQEw_0bwC19um00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — So far this week, schools have reopened , city workers have returned to the office , and the curtains have gone up on Broadway .

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is now trying to woo riders back to mass transit.

But an increase in homeless people at key hubs and train delays caused by staffing shortages are making it difficult, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday.

It’s the juxtaposition of pictures that grabs you. MTA boss Janno Lieber was with the the stars of the “The Lion King” at the Times Square subway station urging New Yorkers to come back to mass transit.

“We’re doing everything possible to make the system the most attractive transportation option out there,” Lieber said.

READ MORE : All NYC Subway Stations Now Equipped With Security Cameras, MTA Says

But just minutes later, literally minutes, a couple pushing carts of belongings came out of the same subway station.

It was no surprise, really, since a new MTA report found that the influx of homeless spiked 45% over the summer at eight of the city’s busiest commuter hubs, including Times Square.

For example, CBS2 cameras found an influx of homeless at Penn Station, one of the hubs. They were sleeping in stairwells and on the floor, carting their belongings, and one man was even man sleeping on top of a trash bin outside the station.

“Unsurprisingly, they’re in the same areas, you know the big the heavy-volume stations, where New Yorkers are growing in numbers,” Lieber said.

FLASHBACK : NYC Adding 250 NYPD Officers To Subways As 24-Hour Service Resumes

Ironically, the increase in homelessness comes as the MTA is reporting record ridership, the largest number of people on the subways since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

A report released by Gov. Kathy Hochul found that 2.77 million people rode the subways Monday. To be sure, it was a record high, but only half — 50% — of the 5.5 million who took the subway before COVID.

Another problem has been staff shortages. An alert on the MTA website on Tuesday told the tale.

“Expect delays for C trains in both directions. We’re running as much service as we can with the train crews we have available,” the alert said.

READ MORE : Gov. Hochul Says MTA Will Be ‘Far More Liberated’; Vows She Won’t Micromanage

The MTA is trying to rectify that by training new conductors and accelerating training.

“We’re hiring like crazy,” Lieber said.

Some riders are happy, but others are not.

“It’s really crowded since Labor Day,” one said.

“It has been pretty decent traveling and the trains go fast from one stop to the other,” another said.

“I think they’re a little bit rougher than usual, but we always make adjustments. The subways certainly need work,” another added.

“I don’t exactly feel safe on the subways,” another said.

The MTA is also reporting ridership upticks on Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road .

A spokesman for the Department of Homeless Services claims 700 people have been moved off the trains and are now living in shelters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New York City Public Schools To Increase COVID Testing, Relax Quarantine Rules

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is ramping up COVID-19 testing at schools and relaxing quarantining rules. This comes after a school had to close for a week due to a cluster of cases among staff. Students from Public School 79 in East Harlem were asked to stay home this week after 19 cases were confirmed and another 45 people were forced to quarantine. The Department of Education said all of the cases involved staff members and were linked to an orientation event that happened before classes started, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. Classes at P.S. 79 will be virtual until Sept. 28....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

UN General Assembly Brings Road Closures, Gridlock To NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers can expect gridlock when the United Nations General Assembly convenes this week. Road closures began Sunday night, affecting mostly the area around the U.N. headquarters. NYPD said to expect closures, detours and checkpoints from 42nd Street to 57th Street and First Avenue to Fifth Avenue. The session starts Tuesday and ends Monday, Sept. 27. World leaders, including President Biden, will attend. Superstar band BTS will also perform at a U.N. event Monday. United Nations General Assembly Street Closures The following roads will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD and Homeland Security:  • 1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Restaurant Owners Sound Off On Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Restaurant owners are pushing back against the city’s mandate that requires eateries to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining. Some said they are concerned and that their employees are not safe. This follows the assault on a restaurant worker last week, in which police say three women from Texas attacked the hostess of Carmine’s Restaurant on the Upper West Side when they were asked for proof of vaccination. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

United Nations General Assembly Returns To NYC, With COVID-19 And Climate Front And Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Security is tight on Manhattan’s East Side as world leaders arrive for the United Nations General Assembly. It is meeting for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A web of street closures is already causing gridlock. First Avenue is closed to vehicles from East 42nd Street to 48th Street, and 44th, 45th, and 46th streets are closed from First Avenue to Second Avenue. Web Extra: Click here for list of UNGA street closures This as President Joe Biden tries to reclaim the United States’ position as a global leader while the body deals with climate change,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

De Blasio: Isaabdul Karim, Parolee Who Died Sunday At Rikers, Not Among 191 Set For Release

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another inmate died Sunday in custody on Rikers Island. This is the 12th death at the jail in the last year amid a staffing shortage, spike in violence and deteriorating conditions. The Department of Correction said 42-year-old as Isaabdul Karim died shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the infirmary. “Mr. Isaabdul was not feeling well when a medical emergency was activated. He was taken to the clinic where CPR was rendered,” the DOC said in a statement. DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said the cause of death appeared to be natural, but the medical examiner will conduct a full investigation. “Providing for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 200 People Being Released From Rikers After Gov. Hochul Signs ‘Less Is More Act,’ Calls N.Y.’s Incarceration Rate ‘A Point Of Shame’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul acted to immediately free several hundred parolees from Rikers Island and made arrangements to move several hundred more from the notorious jail complex to state lockups to ease the unsafe conditions at the troubled facility. But the correction officers union is questioning the effectiveness of the actions in ending the crisis. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, unlike her predecessor, Hochul was careful not to attack Mayor Bill de Blasio, who bears the ultimate responsibility for fixing Rikers. But as she signed the Less Is More Act into law Friday, she made it clear she was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dirt Bikes Crushed On Staten Island As City Continues Crackdown On Illegal Rides

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dirt bikes were demolished Thursday on Staten Island in an exhibition meant to rid the streets of reckless riding. Mayor Bill de Blasio and leaders from the NYPD and Department of Sanitation were there to watch, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. “Let’s crush these things now,” de Blasio said. What were shining dirt bikes and ATVs are now a mess of metal. “These dirt bikes do not belong in New York City. It’s against the law. Period,” said de Blasio. Before the year is over, the city expects to confiscate and crunch as many as 3,000 of them. “We’re doing the most aggressive...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

19 Cases Of COVID Identified At East Harlem School, Forcing Closure

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nineteen cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a school in East Harlem, forcing it to close. The Department of Education’s website says P.S. 79 will go fully remote for ten days. The DOE released the following statement: “The health and safety of our school communities is our top priority, and we do not hesitate to intervene to stop the spread. We follow stringent guidance from health experts to prevent any further transmission by quarantining close contacts, closing classrooms, and, if necessary, entire buildings. Learning will continue during quarantine and we will provide the school resources and support to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Kramer
CBS New York

New York City Ranks 12th On 2021 List Of World’s Safest Cities For Travelers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new list of the world’s safest cities for travelers is out. For the first time, Denmark’s capital city of Copenhagen takes the top spot in the annual Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safe City Index. Toronto made second place. Singapore was ranked third with Sydney and Tokyo rounding out the top five. New York did not crack the top 10, coming in 12th. Click here for the full report.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Carmine’s Hostess Attacked After Asking Tourists For Proof Of Vaccination

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a group of tourists from Texas attacked a hostess at a popular New York City restaurant after they were asked to show proof of vaccination. It happened Thursday evening at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side. Now, three women are facing charges. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, this is exactly what some restaurant owners feared when enforcement of the city’s vaccine mandate took effect Monday. Staff expected to face pushback and hostility from unvaccinated customers, but not a full blown assault like this. Cellphone video shows several women involved in a scuffle that almost knocks over the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Advocates Call On New York City To Remove People From Rikers Island As City Council Convenes On Crisis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For hours Wednesday, the crisis on Rikers Island took center stage, as City Council members heard testimony and questioned stakeholders. This after Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Correction outlined plans to address deplorable conditions, violence, and staff shortages, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. READ MORE: Mayor De Blasio Announces Emergency Plan For Rikers Island After Wave Of Violence Eleven people have died in custody on Rikers Island in the last year alone. Melania Brown is the sister of Layleen Polanco, who died in solitary confinement in 2019. Brown knows the heartache all too well. “My brain won’t register it. These...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYCHA Residents Accounted For Disproportionate Number Of COVID Deaths From March 2020 To June 2021

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newly released COVID-19 data shows troubling numbers for residents of the New York City Housing Authority. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Wednesday, some city leaders say the increased death rates are a wake-up call. The latest statistics from city public health officials include bombshell numbers about our neighbors who live in communities run by NYCHA. Of COVID deaths recorded from March 2020 through this past June, NYCHA residents represented 7%, even though the population represents 4% of the total city population. “It really should shock us to do even more to act on behalf of NYCHA residents,” City Councilman Mark...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Subway#Nyc Subway#New Yorkers#Nypd#Covid
CBS New York

New York Lawmakers Push Biden Administration For Air Travel Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local lawmakers are pushing President Biden to expand his administration’s vaccine mandate to air travel. CBS2’s Thalia Perez has more on efforts to get the proposal off the ground. “From July 24 to Sept. 9, the vaccination rate in the United States only grew by 4%,” said U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres. Torres and New York City Councilmember Mark Levine are pushing to mandate COVID vaccines for air travelers. “It is a very small inconvenience to ask people to flash an app or a vaccine card as they get on a flight,” Levine said. “It is such a sensible policy.” Both lawmakers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dozens Protest For Climate Change Awareness Before UN General Assembly

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Protesters gathered near Bryant Park for a demonstration against climate change Friday. Some activists staged a sit-in in front of the Bank of America Tower on 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue. Organizers planned the protest to raise awareness about environmental issues ahead of the U.N. General Assembly which gets underway next week in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Initiatives Will Crack Down On Illegal Dumping, Garbage Problems In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is tackling trash with a new effort to get rid of piles of garbage. In some neighborhoods, the pandemic has made things worse. Rev. Patrick Young can’t get rid of his trashy situation. For too many years, his church has been a chronic dumping ground. “Now this right here is ridiculous. This is a door from someone’s car dropped here,” Young told CBS2’s Christina Fan. The Department of Sanitation says the pandemic exacerbated illegal dumping across the city as families moving away threw out their furniture, electronics and belongings. In neighborhoods like East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Says Security Will Be Tight For United Nations General Assembly’s Annual Gathering On East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United Nations General Assembly is holding its annual gathering in person next week for the first time since the start of the pandemic. More than 100 world leaders are expected to attend the event on the East Side. President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his address Tuesday. The NYPD says it’s working with the Secret Service, the State Department’s security and U.N. Police, and security will be tight. “There are no specific credible threats regarding an attack or terrorism regarding New York City at this time, but we know the world that we live in. We remain, again, vigilant to deter any attacks that could occur,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Police say starting Monday, expect closures, detours and checkpoints from 42nd Street to 57th Street and First Avenue to Fifth Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
MTA
CBS New York

DoorDash Sues New York City Over Rights To Customers’ Data

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — DoorDash is suing New York City over rights to customers’ data. A law passed by the City Council in July requires delivery companies to share customers’ information with restaurants. DoorDash says the law is unconstitutional and violates customers’ privacy. The City Council says the legislation is to allow restaurants direct access to their customers. The New York City Hospitality Alliance released a statement saying in part, “DoorDash spends millions of dollars to take restaurants’ customers and withhold their information so they can control the market and extract more fees from small businesses.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Court Rulings Halt Vaccine Mandates For NYC Teachers, NY Medical Workers; Gov. Hochul Mandates Masks At Child Care Centers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Court rulings have temporarily stopped teachers in New York City and medical workers in New York state from being required to get the COVID vaccine. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter were at an elementary school in Williamsburg to meet students during their first week of school, but the question on many parents’ minds as they dropped their kids off was will teachers still be mandated to get the shot? “What about the judge temporarily blocking it?” Duddridge asked de Blasio. “That appears to be just a procedural issue… we’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

De Blasio Says NYC Ready To Administer COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Once FDA Approved

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could be on the verge of approving COVID booster shots. The nation’s top scientists will meet Friday to discuss whether Americans who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will need another dose. Not everyone would be eligible for booster shots and some remain unconvinced a third shot is even necessary, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday. The debate continues with studies showing a person’s antibody level declines over time after vaccination. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hispanic Heritage Month: Port Chester Is Westchester County’s First Majority-Hispanic Municipality

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 is marking Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15 and there is much to celebrate in Port Chester, the first majority-Hispanic municipality in Westchester County. It’s home to a thriving business district that spans many Hispanic cultures, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Thursday. Immigrants from across Central and South American have found a home in Port Chester, New York. The owner of Four Guys Buffet has learned to cater to them all. “Those are pupusa from El Salvador… That’s Mexico-style chicken… Papas rellenas from Pero,” Fernando Vallejoa said. “We enjoy each other. Learn each other’s food, music, dance. Everything.” Port Chester...
PORT CHESTER, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy