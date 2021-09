The family of Gabby Petito said Sunday the FBI is aware of a video that shows a white van at a campground in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 27. The van appears to be the converted camper van that Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, had been using to travel across the country and visit U.S. west national parks in the weeks leading up to Petito’s disappearance. Petito hasn’t been seen or heard from since the end of August. Her family officially reported her missing on Sept. 11, days after Laundrie returned home to Florida in the van without her.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO