Weather on cruise control

By Bryan Bachman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three days of storms, our weather took a quiet turn on Wednesday, and we're just getting started!. Mostly clear skies will take us through our Wednesday night, with comfortably cool conditions settling in too. Lows will dip to the low 50s for most of us, and there may be a bit of patchy fog developing closer to sunrise.

