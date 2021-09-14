CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon cross country teams finish in top 10 at Murray Spartan

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon cross country is making their way through the 2021 season. Coming off a dominant performance at the Juab Invitational last week, last Friday they made their way to Murray Park for the Spartan Invitational. Both squads had a good day as the boys ended in 9th place out of 15 teams and the girls grabbed the 8th spot out of 14 teams.

