Carbon cross country teams finish in top 10 at Murray Spartan

The Boonville boys and girls cross-country teams had a productive day last Thursday with two top 10 finishers while competing in the Marshall Cross-Country Meet. While competing in their first full 5K race of the season, Boonville head coach Melissa Baker said it was a great start for the runners. “Hayden Williams and Ryan Jones both ran personal records and looked strong on the court,” Baker said. “Emily Gibson was competitive in the race as well, and finished with a fifth place medal. I was extremely proud of Ember Piercee for competing in her first 5K and beating her personal goal time. We have talked to our runners a lot about mental toughness, and this week they had to pick one mental toughness pointer to focus on. After the race, all of the runners said they thought about that pointer during the race and it helped them get to the finish line.”

BOONVILLE, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO