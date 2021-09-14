CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

Green River No. 8 and Pinnacle No. 20 In RPI for volleyball

castlecountryradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah High School Activities Association released the RPI for volleyball on Saturday. And at the mid-point of the regular season both the Lady Pirates of Green River and the Pinnacle Lady Panthers continue the push to the playoffs. The RPI will be used to set the field when the 1A State Tournament rolls around in October. In the initial poll Green River is sitting at No. 8 with Pinnacle sitting in the No. 20 spot.

www.castlecountryradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
mymalonetelegram.com

High school roundup: Brushton-Moira, Salmon River volleyball match postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

FORT COVINGTON — Friday’s league matchup between Brushton-Moira Central and Salmon River Central volleyball was postponed, due to a positive Shamrock COVID-19 test, according to Salmon River co-head coach Marci Silver. According to its website, Section 10’s next scheduled Salmon River volleyball game is currently on Tuesday against Franklin Academy. Brushton-Moira next game is also scheduled for Tuesday at home, against Chateaugay. Both games are slated to start at 6 p.m. The positive test was detected with Salmon River looking for its third straight win on the season, following its five-set win against Chateaugay last week.
FORT COVINGTON, NY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Green River Wolves swim to victory at home

GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Lady Wolves won their own invitational this past weekend, defeating cross-county rival Rock Springs High School and several other schools in the pool. The Lady Wolves piled up 300 points, while Rock Springs had 278. Jackson High School finished third with 195,...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Green River Wolves tennis go 28-2 on the court this past week

GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School tennis squad hit the court this past week, picking up wins against Rawlins High School, Laramie High School and Torrington High School. FRIDAY, SEPT. 3, VS. RAWLINS:. Girls. In the No. 1 singles, Green River’s Gabrielle Heiser defeated Alexis Townsend of Rawlins,...
GREEN RIVER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpi#Monticello#Pinnacle No#Rich Monument Valley#Panthers#Mwp#Rank School#Oowp W L 1#Altamont#Diamond Ranch Academy
Capital Journal

Buffs volleyball swept versus Timber Lake, White River

The Stanley County Buffaloes volleyball team hosted the Timber Lake Panthers and White River Tigers in a triangular at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday afternoon. The Buffs were unable to win either game. The Panthers defeated the Buffs in four sets, 3-1. Set scores were 25-18, 23-25, 25-18...
FORT PIERRE, SD
Bemidji Pioneer

VOLLEYBALL: Bemidji sweeps Thief River Falls 3-0

BEMIDJI -- Alicia Kriens wanted to see her Bemidji High School volleyball team respond to adversity. She wanted to see them power through when a set or match wasn't going their way. And while the Lumberjacks led almost the entire way against Thief River Falls Thursday night, they did so...
BEMIDJI, MN
castlecountryradio.com

Wakefield’s 77 helps Emery to third place in Green River

Trevin Wakefield tied for second individually as the Emery Spartans gathered a third place finish Thursday afternoon at the Green River Course in a Region 12 competition. A week after shooting the lowest team score in three years, the Spartans delivered a solid 342. Richfield continued to expand its lead at the top of the standings with a 312, followed by Carbon at 321. Canyon View rounded out the field of four.
GOLF
hometownsource.com

Volleyball steps forward in home win over Elk River

The Forest Lake volleyball team took a step forward in a three-set sweep of Elk River at home on Tuesday, Aug. 31. While the Rangers were challenged in a 25-23, 26-24, 25-23 victory, Forest Lake showed improvement following its season-opening win over North Branch, which took five sets. “I thought...
ELK RIVER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Picayune Item

Pearl River volleyball cruises past Bevill State

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team extended its win streak to four matches after defeating Bevill State on Thursday. The Wildcats won the match 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-8), marking their seventh win in straight sets this season. “Everyone played well tonight,” head coach Haley Chatham said. “Even though...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Standard-Examiner

Prep notebook: RPI rankings released Monday for football

The UHSAA released its first RPI rankings of the season for high school football on Monday, after having released RPI rankings for volleyball and girls soccer earlier this season. In some sports, area teams are in more favorable positions than in other sports. In 6A girls soccer, for instance, seven...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Salas, Garner lead Carbon to second place finish in Green River

The Carbon Dinos continued their streak of second place finishes by once again falling shy of the Richfield Wildcats Thursday afternoon in Green River. Accumulating a team score of 321 the Dinos ended nine strokes back of the Wildcats, who extended their lead at the top of the region standings. Emery finished in third with a 342, followed by Canyon View in fourth at 347. Grand did not compete in the Region 12 competition.
GREEN RIVER, UT
pinedaleroundup.com

Swim catches its breath after Green River Invite

GREEN RIVER – The Sublette County girls’ swim team entered its second week of competition at the Green River Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 4. Big Piney and Pinedale athletes raced opponents from significantly larger programs, including Cheyenne East and Rock Springs. Sublette County took eighth place overall with 95 points.
GREEN RIVER, WY
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon ranked No. 8 in first 3A football RPI

The Carbon Dinos will enter region play on the football field this Friday with the No. 8 ranking in the first Utah High School Activities Association RPI, it was revealed Monday morning. Splitting the first four games of the season the Dinos hold a record of 2-2 entering Friday’s league...
HIGH SCHOOL
myrye.com

Girl Varsity Volleyball Blanked by Pearl River

Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball was blanked by Pearl River in a 3-0 loss at a Saturday away game. “Despite the score, I could not be more proud of this team,” said Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach Geri Jones. “They played so well together; they supported each other, and there were moments of great volleyball. Nicole Dellicolli and Leyla Murati led the offense with 6 kills each. Blanca Navarro-Bandeira had 8 digs for the Garnets.”
PEARL RIVER, NY
castlecountryradio.com

Emery football ranked No. 5 initial RPI

After playing one of the most challenging non-region schedules in 2A, the Emery Spartans are ranked No. 5 in the initial Utah High School Activity Association’s RPI. Gathering a record of 2-3 during the non-region portion of the schedule, the Spartans have played four 3A teams ranked inside the top 8. The other game was against an out of state opponent in Democracy Prep.
HIGH SCHOOL
mymalonetelegram.com

High school roundup: Salmon River volleyball hands Chateaugay first loss of 2021 in season opening five-set thriller

FORT COVINGTON — After faltering a 2-0 advantage to Chateaugay, the Salmon River volleyball team bounced back to defeat the Bulldogs in a fifth and deciding set on Friday. The Shamrocks took the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-17 respectively, before the Bulldogs stormed back on the road. Chateaugay took the next two sets, 25-13 and 25-23, before Salmon River sank it 25-20 in the final frame.
FORT COVINGTON, NY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

No. 4 Pitt Volleyball Ends Panther Challenge with Sweep of Bowling Green

Home cooking has been nothing but kind to Pitt (8-0) for the first three matches of the season, sweeping the weekend with a 3-0 match victory over Bowling Green (3-6) Saturday. After defeating High Point (3-0) and No. 12 BYU (3-1) to begin the challenge on Friday, the No. 4...
SPORTS
Idaho Mountain Express

Wood River volleyball wins Jerome tournament

The Wood River High School volleyball team keeps on winning. The Wolverines are now 12-2 overall, and 5-0 in the Great Basin 7 Conference, after taking down five straight matches when Wood River traveled to Jerome for the Jerome Invitational. “We focused on limiting our errors today,” WRHS head coach...
BURLEY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy