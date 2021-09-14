Green River No. 8 and Pinnacle No. 20 In RPI for volleyball

FORT COVINGTON — Friday’s league matchup between Brushton-Moira Central and Salmon River Central volleyball was postponed, due to a positive Shamrock COVID-19 test, according to Salmon River co-head coach Marci Silver. According to its website, Section 10’s next scheduled Salmon River volleyball game is currently on Tuesday against Franklin Academy. Brushton-Moira next game is also scheduled for Tuesday at home, against Chateaugay. Both games are slated to start at 6 p.m. The positive test was detected with Salmon River looking for its third straight win on the season, following its five-set win against Chateaugay last week.

FORT COVINGTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO