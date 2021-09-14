Green River No. 8 and Pinnacle No. 20 In RPI for volleyball
The Utah High School Activities Association released the RPI for volleyball on Saturday. And at the mid-point of the regular season both the Lady Pirates of Green River and the Pinnacle Lady Panthers continue the push to the playoffs. The RPI will be used to set the field when the 1A State Tournament rolls around in October. In the initial poll Green River is sitting at No. 8 with Pinnacle sitting in the No. 20 spot.www.castlecountryradio.com
