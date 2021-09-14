Maquoketa Man Sentenced For Possessing Firearm

A man from Maquoketa was sentenced to two years of probation for possessing a firearm while on probation for a felony charge. 25 year old Vincent Anderson of Maquoketa was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of his sentence, Anderson must complete a substance abuse evaluation, not possess or consume alcohol or other substances, complete the Residential Corrections Facility program and maintain employment. Reports say Anderson was accused of pointing a loaded handgun at the head of Jerica Gaskey and threatening to shoot her in the head on January 19th in Maquoketa.