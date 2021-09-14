CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maquoketa, IA

Maquoketa Man Sentenced For Possessing Firearm

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man from Maquoketa was sentenced to two years of probation for possessing a firearm while on probation for a felony charge. 25 year old Vincent Anderson of Maquoketa was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of his sentence, Anderson must complete a substance abuse evaluation, not possess or consume alcohol or other substances, complete the Residential Corrections Facility program and maintain employment. Reports say Anderson was accused of pointing a loaded handgun at the head of Jerica Gaskey and threatening to shoot her in the head on January 19th in Maquoketa.

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maquoketa, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Jackson County, IA
Government
County
Jackson County, IA
City
Maquoketa, IA
Maquoketa, IA
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, IA
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Iowa District Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy