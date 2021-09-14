Presented by the California Association of Health Plans. RECALL FORWARDING: Only a few more hours remain until polls close on this wild recall ride!. Gavin Newsom's top aides believe the governor has overwhelmingly beat the recall, enough that strategist Sean Clegg said Monday night, “There’s no scenario where we lose." Some Republican camps have already begun signaling their reaction to the results should that come to pass, from frustration with GOP frontrunner Larry Elder to questions about mail ballot integrity. Here are some things we're watching in the hours and days to come ...