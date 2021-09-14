CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By KEVIN YAMAMURA, SUSANNAH LUTHI
POLITICO
 6 days ago

Presented by the California Association of Health Plans. RECALL FORWARDING: Only a few more hours remain until polls close on this wild recall ride!. Gavin Newsom's top aides believe the governor has overwhelmingly beat the recall, enough that strategist Sean Clegg said Monday night, “There’s no scenario where we lose." Some Republican camps have already begun signaling their reaction to the results should that come to pass, from frustration with GOP frontrunner Larry Elder to questions about mail ballot integrity. Here are some things we're watching in the hours and days to come ...

POLITICO

Breed faces blowback for maskless night out

THE BUZZ — LONDON CALLING: San Francisco Mayor London Breed is learning the lessons of political life in the Covid era: No one gets a pass. The Democrat, already facing criticism for her restrictive coronavirus rules, on Wednesday was photographed while singing and dancing in a packed jazz club — with no masks in sight.
SFGate

QAnon believers have now convinced themselves Gavin Newsom's landslide recall win is actually good

QAnon believers set up a dynamic in which no Newsom victory would ever be accepted: In the weeks leading up the election, Telegram channels and forums popular on the far right pushed the belief that only a Larry Elder win was legitimate. All other options were deemed "rigged" or "fraud," as QAnon adherents almost unilaterally think that California has a Republican majority. In reality, there are 10 million registered Democrats in the state and 5.3 million Republicans. Biden received 63.48% of the vote in California in the 2020 election.
POLITICO

Time to exhale

Presented by the California Association of Health Plans. This is the final installment of POLITICO California Playbook PM for the campaign and legislative season. TIME TO EXHALE: It's been an extraordinarily long news cycle in California, dating back to the first report of Covid-19 community spread in late February 2020.
POLITICO

Is recall ‘fiasco’ heading to Illinois?

Happy Thursday, Illinois. For all our Playbookers who observe Yom Kippur, g’mar chatima tovah. The same dark-money group that fueled opposition to the graduated income tax ballot measure Illinois voters rejected last year is helping launch “a statewide grassroots campaign to give voters the power to recall their elected officials.”
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
POLITICO

Democrats look to restrain recall

THE BUZZ — MOVING RIGHT ALONG: Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has successfully beaten back a recall, California Democrats are moving onto their next project: preventing a repeat. California’s mechanism for booting a sitting governor has come under enormous scrutiny this past year. Among the chief complaints: the signature threshold...
POLITICO

Recall stock watch

Presented by the California Association of Health Plans. RECALL STOCK WATCH: The dust is settling, so it's time to assess how everyone fared in this whole endeavor. We know initial impressions may not last, but here's our view of things a couple days removed from Election Day. WINNERS: Gov. Gavin...
City Journal

Recall Reflections

What started as a lark, then became an impossible dream—a conservative resurgence, starting in California—ended, like many past efforts, in electoral defeat. With his overwhelming victory in the recall election, California governor Gavin Newsom and his backers have consolidated their hold on the state for the foreseeable future. One can...
eastcountymagazine.org

Newsom recall

September 14, 2021 (San Diego) – Major networks including CNN, CBS and NBC have called California’s gubernatorial recall election, with voters statewide resoundingly rejecting efforts to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. As of 8:30 p.m., the recall is failing by a 67.8% “no” to 32.1% “yes” margin with more than half of all votes tallied.
POLITICO

Ready or not, it’s recall day

THE BUZZ — THE BIG DAY: Two million signatures, 46 candidates, 22 million ballots mailed (and more than 8 million returned) and hundreds of millions of dollars later, here we are: Election Day. This recall campaign has fundamentally been a story of the pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s foes have ample...
