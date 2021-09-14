Madison firefighters respond to several crashes on Milwaukee St.
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says it responded to multiple crashes on the same stretch of road Monday night. Fire department officials say units were dispatched to a crash on Milwaukee Street at about 7:46 p.m. Monday. After turning onto Milwaukee Street from Stoughton Road, units came across a pickup truck with crash damage, but the driver urged firefighters to keep going because there was a crash up the road.www.x1071.com
