Attorney weights on whether Gov. DeSantis can fine local governments requiring employees to be vaccinated

By Kailey Tracy
First Coast News
 6 days ago
A local attorney said under the current statute, he doesn't believe it gives the governor the authority to fine local governments who mandate vaccines for employees.

