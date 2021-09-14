Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage month

National Hispanic Heritage month kicks off on Wednesday and runs through Oct. 15.

Hispanic Heritage month celebrates culture rooted in all Latin American countries.

And several people are expected to celebrate and honor the contributions made from Mexican and Latin Americans of the past and present.

Latin America refers to all countries in Central and South America.

Hispanic people usually speak Spanish and come from a Spanish-speaking origin like Spain or Mexico.

Latino people typically hail from Latin America.

Hispanic culture is diverse. Their culture is defined in the character and soul of its people.

