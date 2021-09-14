CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

How The Humboldt County Office of Elections is doing on the Gubernatorial Recall Election

By Christinna Bautista
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 6 days ago

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- The Humboldt County Office of Elections has had a pretty busy election day here in Humboldt. This past weekend, they opened polls sites but ran into technical difficulties with one polling site in Hoopa.

“They called us early this morning and said the ballots were not scanning through the scanner, and we aren’t quite sure what happened, but we have since reprogrammed some new equipment for them and printed out ballots, and our transporter should already be up there getting them set up in place. In the meantime, the voting doesn’t stop. The voters can still vote,” Kelly Sanders, Clerk, Recorder, registrar of Voters.

For voters questioning ballot accuracy and security, Sanders says many protocols are set for elections to prevent inconsistencies with the votes.

“Ballots are never handled by one person. There always have to be two people processing ballots. Same with programming equipment, deploying equipment, everything is checked and rechecked. Everything has security seals on them, and the security seals are checked before equipment is opened up for use,” Kelly Sanders.

Polls close at 8 PM tonight. All mail-in ballots have to be postmarked before 8 pm and received within seven days.

KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
