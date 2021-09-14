Matagorda County community sees sun past Hurricane Nicholas damage

The hands Antonio Maradiaga used to build his business, are now being used to clean it up. Winds from Hurricane Nicholas, blew off the roof of his Bay City tire and auto center, sending it crashing onto cars below.

"[Tuesday] morning, I came over to the shop and I see the roof all over the cars, damaged a few of my vehicles. But God is good. We're still here," said Maradiaga. owner of Blessing Tire and Auto Care.

He and his wife started Blessing Tire and Auto Care four years ago. In addition to at least three cars sustaining damage, he's also worried about an expensive tire machine inside. But, despite it all, Maradiaga considers what happened at Blessing Tire, a blessing.

"We've been here four years and God is good. That's why we named it blessing. A lot of people think we're from a town named Blessing but blessings come from God," he said.

Heather Escobar lives just around the corner from the shop. She is counting her blessings too after a massive tree was uprooted in her yard. If it had landed on her roof, no doubt, the damage could have been extensive.

"We had actually just got done praying. So I'm glad it went the other way instead of on top of the house," said Escobar.

About a block from Escobar, Shawn White was also shaken after a large tree fell just across the street. The large tree landed on the road instead of a home.

"We came out, we just heard a big crack. It sounded like someone's house was falling over, truthfully, so we just came outside," said White.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Whether it was White's gratitude for his neighbor's safety, an answer to a prayer, or a blessing from above, this community is seeing the sunshine past the storm.