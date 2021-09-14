CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Matagorda County, TX

Matagorda County community sees sun past Hurricane Nicholas damage

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxxs1_0bwBz8vh00

The hands Antonio Maradiaga used to build his business, are now being used to clean it up. Winds from Hurricane Nicholas, blew off the roof of his Bay City tire and auto center, sending it crashing onto cars below.

"[Tuesday] morning, I came over to the shop and I see the roof all over the cars, damaged a few of my vehicles. But God is good. We're still here," said Maradiaga. owner of Blessing Tire and Auto Care.

He and his wife started Blessing Tire and Auto Care four years ago. In addition to at least three cars sustaining damage, he's also worried about an expensive tire machine inside. But, despite it all, Maradiaga considers what happened at Blessing Tire, a blessing.

"We've been here four years and God is good. That's why we named it blessing. A lot of people think we're from a town named Blessing but blessings come from God," he said.

Heather Escobar lives just around the corner from the shop. She is counting her blessings too after a massive tree was uprooted in her yard. If it had landed on her roof, no doubt, the damage could have been extensive.

"We had actually just got done praying. So I'm glad it went the other way instead of on top of the house," said Escobar.

About a block from Escobar, Shawn White was also shaken after a large tree fell just across the street. The large tree landed on the road instead of a home.

"We came out, we just heard a big crack. It sounded like someone's house was falling over, truthfully, so we just came outside," said White.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Whether it was White's gratitude for his neighbor's safety, an answer to a prayer, or a blessing from above, this community is seeing the sunshine past the storm.

MORE HURRICANE NICHOLAS DAMAGE COVERAGE:

Tree crashes through home near Spring during Hurricane Nicholas

Hurricane Nicholas topples tree onto Houston mom's car after she walks away: 'Completely destroyed'

'It could have been a lot worse': Houston begins cleanup after Hurricane Nicholas

Freeport residents left to pick up after storm debris from Nicholas

For more on this story follow Marla Carter on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

POST Houston: What's old is new

If you've driven past the old Barbara Jordan Post Office in the last two years, you've likely noticed a lot of construction equipment and hard hats. Check out this special sneak peek at the new POST Houston coming this fall!
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Matagorda County, TX
City
Spring, TX
Matagorda County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Cars
ABC13 Houston

Motorcyclist involved in major Southwest Freeway crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a motorcycle forced the closure of a busy southwest Houston freeway for part of Sunday morning. All northbound main lanes of Southwest Freeway were closed at Westpark Drive due to the crash for around three hours. Traffic was flowing again by 11 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy