California poll worker reprimanded over Trump attire

A California poll worker during Tuesday's gubernatorial recall election was reprimanded after a photo of him wearing Trump attire began trending on Twitter.

The photo showed the man working in a West Hollywood polling location while wearing a Trump 2020 hat and a shirt with the same slogan that also read, "Where's Hunter?"

A voter posted the photo to Twitter, questioning the legality of an elections worker showing political bias.

The photo then began to trend as more voters condemned the voting precinct for allowing the man to work in the attire in the first place.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk addressed the backlash later Tuesday, writing in a tweet that the man was advised that his "attire was not appropriate" and that "he is no longer serving as an election worker."

It's unclear if the man was asked to leave or opted to do so after being reprimanded.