CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

MTA congestion pricing public hearings begin next week

By Vincent Barone
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

The MTA will be hosting virtual public hearings beginning next week on the state’s long-delayed congestion pricing proposal to bring vehicle tolling to Manhattan.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Cars
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Cars
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congestion Pricing#Public Transit#Lrb 646 Rrb 252 6777
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy