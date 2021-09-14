MTA congestion pricing public hearings begin next week
The MTA will be hosting virtual public hearings beginning next week on the state’s long-delayed congestion pricing proposal to bring vehicle tolling to Manhattan.www.audacy.com
The MTA will be hosting virtual public hearings beginning next week on the state’s long-delayed congestion pricing proposal to bring vehicle tolling to Manhattan.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.https://www.audacy.com/1010wins
Comments / 1