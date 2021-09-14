CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Pics of New WWE NXT Arena Set-Up Online

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNXT 2.0 kicks off in less than an hour, and the first pics of the new venue set-up are online. Twitter is filled with several pics from fans in attendance of the new layout, which you can see below. The new arena is positioned much more like a traditional arena,...

411mania.com

Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires WWE Star After Bouncing Check

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had originally launched the XFL back in 2001 but it lasted only one season. He went on to launch a revamped version of the brand recently in 2020. It failed to take off and ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Jonathan Coachman claims Vince McMahon...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Racist’ Attack

Marty Jannetty is always a subject to controversy owing to everything he says on his posts on social media. Marty Jannetty made headlines for the wrong reasons last year when he admitted to killing a man when he was a teenager. The man attempted to sexually assault him. Jannetty, later on, said it was just a professional wrestling angle.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Results – NXT 2.0 Episode, New Champion Crowned, InDex Wedding, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. – Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with the new theme song from rapper Wale. Vic Joseph welcomes us and sends us right to a video package with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and LA Knight hyping tonight’s Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Title. Bron Breakker appears. This is Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Legend Rick Steiner. He’s amped up but a little goofy. Bron says he wants a chance to prove himself. Knight talks about how he will beat the brakes off Bron. Knight walks off.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White To Sign Top WWE Diva?

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Renee Paquette, who was known as Renee Young in WWE, worked in the company from 2012 to 2020....
UFC
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

William Regal ’Shocked’ By WWE Firing News

The NXT General Manager William Regal was recently shocked after he got to know about the recent cuts of NXT talents. FightfulSelect.com reported that WWE has continued their cuts and it includes the NXT talents. William Regal reportedly claimed that he was unaware of the cut. Alex Zayne spoke with...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Undergoes Knee Surgery, To Miss Time

Hopefully it isn’t too bad. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to miss time from television and some of them are a lot more serious than others. One of the biggest problems can involve getting injured, as you will occasionally see someone have to go on the shelf for a little while. That seems to be the case again on Monday Night Raw, as a star is going to be missing for a little while.
WWE
ComicBook

Samoa Joe Relinquishes the WWE NXT Championship

Samoa Joe took to social media on Sunday evening to announce that, effective immediately, he would be relinquishing the NXT Championship. Joe won the title back at NXT TakeOver 36 by defeating Karrion Kross, becoming the first man to ever hold NXT's top prize three times while competing in a wrestling ring for the first time since injuries put him on the shelf back in early 2020. He explained that undisclosed injuries were the cause of his decision, saying, "upon my recent return my goals were very simple — I sought to ensure the respect and integrity due to both NXT and its championship. I sought to ensure that everybody understood that the needs of one individual will never outstrip the sum of the brand. Today I find myself having to stand on those principles."
WWE
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder. The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. The...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE NXT Review 9.14.21

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Beth Phoenix, Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett. We have arrived as it is time for the all new NXT, featuring a lot of the same people and whatever angles need to be wrapped up. I’m almost terrified of what this is going to include as the usual suspects from Raw are in charge. We have a wedding and a vacant World Title to fill though so let’s get to it.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE to crown new NXT Champion on Tuesday night

A new NXT Champion will be crowned this Tuesday night. With Samoa Joe vacating the title, WWE has announced that the winner of Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, and LA Knight's fatal four-way match on Tuesday's episode of NXT will become the new NXT Champion. The four-way match was originally supposed to determine a number one contender to Joe's title.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: Four-way match to determine new champion

A new champion will be crowned as NXT's revamp begins tonight. With Samoa Joe vacating the NXT Championship due to injury, the winner of a fatal four-way match on tonight's show will become the new NXT Champion. Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, and LA Knight are facing off in the match.
WWE
411mania.com

Mandy Rose Debuts New Look on WWE NXT (Pics, Video)

Mandy Rose has a new look to her and she debuted it on this week’s WWE NXT. Rose, who has been wearing a face mask following an angle in which she supposedly injured her face a few weeks ago, came out tonight during Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne’s match with Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter to help her allies.
WWE
411mania.com

Women’s Title Match, #1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Franky Monet will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Money will get a title shot against Raquel Gonzalez on next week’s show. In addition, William Regal announced that LA Knight, Kyle O’Reilly, Tommaso Ciampa,...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT to determine Samoa Joe's first challenger next week

A fatal four-way number one contender's match will determine the first challenger for Samoa Joe's NXT Championship. Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne will face off in an NXT Championship number one contender's match on NXT next Tuesday. The announcement was made by general manager William Regal on tonight's episode of the show.
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Preview 9.7.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Ridge Holland suffer his first lost in NXT since his return in the main event against Tommaso Ciampa. We also learned that both sets of tag titles will be up for grabs tonight plus the addition of the Creed Brothers to The Diamond Mine.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Now Wearing A Mask On WWE NXT

Mandy Rose was thought to have been injured last week on NXT. That was all a work, but it also opened up an opportunity to tweak her character a bit. Rose showed up to take out Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter after they lost an NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match. Mandy Rose didn’t really lift much of a finger, because Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were the heavy lifters.
WWE
TVOvermind

How WWE Killed Their NXT Brand

In 2010, the wrestling world was introduced to NXT, which was supposed to spawn the next generation of WWE superstars. Unfortunately, the early version of NXT was more of a terrible reality-based program. Eventually, the company revamped the show format in 2012 and was re-introduced as the top brand for developmental talent. Since that time, the brand has produced top-notch stars that would go on to become champions such as Kevin Owens (WWE Universal Champion), The Shield (Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose), and The Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch); however, throughout the years, it’s been noticeable that the main roster has failed to truly produce another star on the level of John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
WWE

