CHICAGO (CBS) — Three days after their first live concert in nearly two years in San Francisco, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Metallica played a surprise show at the Metro in Wrigleyville on Monday. “THAT was way too much fun last week as we finally played in front of real live fans for the first time in over two years in our hometown of San Francisco. So why not do it again?? This time we’re in Chicago and we’ll be hitting the stage at the storied Metro on Clark Street tonight… our first time back there since 1983!!” the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO