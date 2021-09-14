CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s What If…? gets a midseason trailer

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we await Wednesday’s sixth episode ‘What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?’ Marvel has shared a midseason trailer has been released for Marvel’s What If…? which teases what’s to come in the remaining episodes of the animated series; watch it here…. Marvel’s What If…? features the voice talents of Andy...

www.flickeringmyth.com

ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Announced, Trailer Revealed

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment was announced today during the PlayStation Showcase for the PS5 alongside the first-ever trailer of the new Marvel game. The former teased the game's development all the way back in January 2019, but never officially confirmed that a sequel was in the works. Today, that finally changed, and as you would expect, Spider-Man fans are excited, but not surprised, to see Peter Parker again.
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

What If…? Midseason Sneak Peek from Disney+

Disney+ has revealed a new sneak peek for the What If…? midseason, giving us a look at what’s coming in in the last four episodes of Marvel Studios‘ first-ever animated series. You can check out the What If…? midseason video in the player below. Witness the biggest heroes of the...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Iron Man, Falcon and Doctor Strange get zombified on Marvel’s What If…? posters

Following yesterday’s look at Captain America and Hawkeye, Marvel has shared another three posters for this week’s Marvel Zombies-inspired episode of What If…?, this time featuring Iron Man, Falcon and Doctor Strange; check them out here along with a promo and clip…. Marvel’s What If…? features the voice talents of...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Marvel’s What If…? “What If…Zombies!?”

When a zombie plague infects the Avengers, the surviving heroes search for a cure. The multiverse is full of events that occurred differently than others. Events that lead to either something extraordinary or something ultimately consequential. This part of the multiverse has events that lead to something more terrifying. The halfway point of Marvel’s What If explores a different universe where our favorite heroes become one of the things that fear us more than death itself: zombies.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Marvel's What If: 6 Coolest Changes To The MCU In The Marvel Zombies Episode

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of What If. If you have not yet seen the episode, read on at your own risk!. It was in September 2005 that zombies broke through in a big way in Marvel Comics. The issue Ultimate Fantastic Four #21 introduced the idea of a dimension parallel to the canon where heroes were transformed into mindless, cannibalistic monsters, and that in turn led to a whole outbreak of content – including multiple limited series and one-shots. Given the subject matters popularity, it’s naturally only felt like it was a matter of time before the idea eventually arrived in the larger canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now that’s exactly what has happened with the latest episode of What If.
TV SERIES
/Film

Marvel's Hit-Monkey Trailer Brings The Murderin' Macaque To Hulu

The folks over at Marvel have thousands of superheroes at their disposal, but we didn't expect to get a series about this one anytime soon. Hulu will be the streaming home for Marvel's "Hit-Monkey," an adult cartoon series about a Japanese macaque who learns martial arts and goes on a rip-roaring tale of revenge to destroy the humans who killed his family. Watch the first trailer for the wild new animated series below.
TV SERIES
Gematsu

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story trailer

Publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal have released the story trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Here is an overview of the story and trailer, via Square Enix:. Set in the wake of an epic conflict known as the Galactic War, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy invites players...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Gets First Trailer Featuring Venom and Kraven

Comic book and gaming fans' favorite web-crawler, Spider-Man, is returning in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5. The new short trailer shown during PlayStation Showcase Event, showed off Spider-Man and Miles Morales fighting together over narration by what fans are assuming is Kraven the Hunter. But from the shadows, another familiar voice begins to speak, as the trailer ends on a Venom reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
The Ringer

The ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer Shows Marvel’s Marksman in the Festive, Fighting Spirit

After watching his entire family vanish before his eyes in the opening moments of Avengers: Endgame, Clint Barton dropped his superhero act. In the five years following Thanos’s MCU-altering Snap, the Avenger better known as Hawkeye became the wayward Ronin, trading in his trademark bow and arrow for a katana. This new persona was one of a murderous vigilante who traveled the world attempting to mend his grief by destroying various crime syndicates. With a lot of assistance from his former S.H.I.E.L.D. partner and Avengers teammate Natasha Romanoff, the old Hawkeye made a comeback and helped save the world, bringing his wife and three children back with it. Now, in the new trailer for Clint’s upcoming stand-alone Disney+ series, Hawkeye, all the guy wants is to spend Christmas with his family and make up for lost time. But thanks to his unexpected new protégé, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Clint’s past finally appears to be catching up with him.
TV SHOWS
Empire

Marvel’s Hawkeye Trailer Brings Kate Bishop To The MCU

Summer is basically over by now, which means we’re heading straight towards Christmas – and Marvel knows exactly what you want under the tree this year. Not only that, but Disney+ is going to give it to you early and everything. All of which is to say that the Hawkeye series is on the way, it looks like an absolute blast, and it’s got an upbeat Christmassy feel going by the new trailer that just dropped. The series brings back Jeremy Renner as arrow-firing Avenger Clint Barton – but this isn’t just his series. It’s a show that also brings in another Hawkeye in the form of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, a firm comic book favourite about to hit the bullseye in her MCU debut. Check out the trailer here.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Series with Renner & Steinfeld

"When I wore this suit, I made a whole lot of enemies." Marvel has unveiled the first official trailer for the Hawkeye series, continuing with acclaimed TV shows connected to the MCU following "WandaVision" and "Loki" earlier this year. This one takes place in "post-blip New York City", following the former Avenger Clint Barton. His goal is to get back to his family for Christmas. But only with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. Jeremy Renner returns to co-star with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and a fun cast including Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, plus newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Along with the most adorable Golden Retriever, of course, who is playing "Lucky" from the comics. I really dig the holiday vibe of this, Marvel definitely knows how to craft an entertaining show that everyone be watching this fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Who Voiced Tony Stark In Marvel's What If?

Marvel fans want to know who voiced Tony Stark in Marvel's What If? It's a question that's become much more prevalent lately, as the last few episodes of What If? have featured alternate takes on Marvel Cinematic Universe history that affected the entire trajectory of the Avengers team. In What If? Episode 6, we examine "What If... Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark", a story premise that clearly puts Tony Stark in the spotlight. However, it's been known since the show's launch that Robert Downy Jr. wouldn't be joining other MCU stars in doing voice work for What If?, so a replacement was needed...
TV SERIES
Deseret News

Marvel drops first ‘Hawkeye’ series trailer, and it’s a family Christmas special

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the new “Hawkeye” series on Monday, giving Marvel fans their first glimpse a the upcoming Disney+ original series. “Hawkeye” will center around Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who has to leave his family during the holiday season to, well, fight crime and atone for the sins he’s made as Ronin (as seen in “Avengers: Endgame”).
TV SERIES
Tom's Guide

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: release window, trailer, news and more

Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021 included a slew of new trailers, but few caught the eye like the one for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, the trailer for the upcoming game also included up-close cutaways of the spider suit and an ominous Venom lurking in the shadows.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

The Ending of Marvel's What If..? Episode 6 Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. In the alternate reality Marvel’s What If..? Episode 6 has brought us today, What If.. Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark, we saw a different origin of the two characters who made their debut far from each other in the MCU. In this branched timeline, Erik planned it all, and Iron Man never came into picture. Here is the ending of the said run explained.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Marvel's Newest What If...? Trailer Further Supports Theory This Isn't Just A Superhero Anthology Show

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s hard to believe that Marvel’s What If…? has already reached the halfway point of its run. All in all, it’s been utterly delightful, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first animated entry has provided some fresh and exciting takes on some of the franchise’s key moments. Now, fans are likely eager to find out what’s on the horizon for the second half of the first season and, lucky for them, Marvel has released a new trailer. There are some nice new snippets of footage to be found but, most interestingly, it also further supports the theory that this is more than an anthology series.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Hot Toys unveils its Captain Carter Marvel’s What If…? Masterpiece Series figure

Sideshow and Hot Toys have unveiled the 1:6 scale Television Masterpiece Series Captain Carter figure which is based on the appearance of Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter in the Disney+ animated series Marvel’s What If…?. The collectible is available to pre-order now, priced at $235; check it out here…. What If…...
COMICS

