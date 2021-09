QUEENS, N.Y. (Sept. 16)- The St. John's men's tennis team will travel to the Penn Invite this weekend, hosted by the University of Pennsylvania to begin its 2021-22 season. The Penn Invite is a three-day tournament to be held at the Hamlin Tennis Center. The Red Storm will play one match each day. They will open against the hosts Penn, then face off vs. Drexel on Saturday and close out the tournament with Big Ten opponent Penn State. Cornell, Temple and Georgetown are also slated to compete in the event.

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO